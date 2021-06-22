Spain starts sale of new 10-year bond with 40 bln euro demand - lead managers

June 22 (Reuters) - Spain started the sale of a new 10-year bond on Tuesday, which received 40 billion euros of initial demand, according to memos from two lead managers seen by Reuters.

Guidance on the bond, which will price later on Tuesday, is for a spread of around 10 basis points above the outstanding Spanish government bond due April 2031, according to the memos.

Spain hired Barclays, BBVA, Citi, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley for the deal on Monday. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)