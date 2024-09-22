Spain star Rodri Hernandez hit with injury blow

Spain star Rodri Hernandez is set for a spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

The midfielder was forced off in the first half of Manchester City’s incredible 2-2 Premier league draw with title rivals Arsenal.

Rodri overstretched as he dashed out to receive a short corner, and despite being able to walk off, he was quickly substituted.

The early signs do not look positive, and a ligament issue appears to be the main concern, as Pep Guardiola declined against offering a post game update.

Tests will be conducted in the coming days but he is expected to miss at least a few weeks of action.

That could impact his call up for La Roja duty for October’s UEFA Nations League games after missing September’s draw in Serbia through suspension and starting in the 4-1 home win over Switzerland.

Rodri has been a vocal advocate for game schedule reductions this season and his latest injury setback will only bolster his point on a much needed change.