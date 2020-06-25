Spain squashed coronavirus. Will British tourists undo all that hard work?

Photograph: Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images

In this first round of the Covid-19 pandemic, two countries vie for the gruesome title of having suffered the most deadly consequences – Britain and Spain. Between them, they currently share 107,000 dead, measured in terms of excess mortality.

The comparisons end there. Spain had Europe’s strictest coronavirus lockdown, with children housebound for weeks and army patrols to enforce it. That has produced a dramatic tail-off. Spain’s mortality rate returned to normal on 10 May, after exactly two months of excess deaths compared with the same period over the previous five years. Britain continues to register excess deaths and, in the downward race to be the worst, has edged ahead.

This is not just a matter of contrasting British failure with Spanish success. For, as Spain opens its frontiers, it threatens to become something else – a clash of Covid-19 cultures in which Spaniards can only lose.

Will British, or other, tourists destroy our communal effort to squash the virus here in Spain? Much depends on whether they respect the norms that we now abide by.

First, it is important to acknowledge that Spanish success is the result of an exhausting exercise in nationwide solidarity among 47 million people.

The early response of prime minister Pedro Sánchez’s leftwing, coalition government was poor. It did not take the threat seriously enough, and acted late. Spain was fertile terrain. Of the 33 most densely populated square kilometres in Europe, 23 are here (in cities like Barcelona), according to Sheffield University’s Alasdair Rae. It is also a place of intense physical proximity – a nation of huggers and kissers.

All that helped make the March surge so deadly. Chaos in care homes, where almost one in 10 residents have died, did the rest.

Yet Spain’s poor start makes its later achievement more remarkable, even if current infection rates are hard to calculate accurately. The government used a blunt instrument, decreeing a 15 March lockdown that only finished on 21 June. Shopping and dog-walking were, for much of that time, the only reasons for leaving home. Travel between provinces was banned until last Sunday.

Spaniards, meanwhile, demolished the stereotype that they are rowdy, rule-breaking anarchists. Instead, they observed lockdown with fortitude and discipline.

“The country has made a remarkable sacrifice,” says Pedro Alonso, the Spaniard who heads the World Health Organization’s global malaria programme. He had visited China early in the pandemic, and thought it impossible that a similar lockdown could be observed in Spain. “The important thing now is to make sure there is no going back.”

Speculative explanations for this display of national restraint abound, including a culture of obedience inherited from a 40-year dictatorship. More probably, it is because Spaniards have a deep, unquestioning respect for science, medicine and doctors. An abundance of streets named after Dr Alexander Fleming are proof of that.

Punishment also played a part. When 28-year-old Prince Joachim, nephew of Belgium’s king, was caught breaking the travel ban to party in Cordoba, he was fined was €10,400. The virus, unsurprisingly, travelled with him.

On Sunday we were finally allowed to leave our provinces. Madrid’s Retiro park, which was closed for months, has never seemed so beautiful. Catalan friends urge me to get to Barcelona quickly, since the streets are so calm and clean. “Come before the tourists get here!” says one.

But Spain’s economy relies on tourism, which generates 12% of GDP. The government is determined to “save the summer season”, which is why it let Britons and EU nationals enter the country and move around freely on exactly the same day as Spaniards were able to.

This is Spain’s big gamble. Is it throwing away the advantage gained from what health minister Salvador Illa calls “one of the strictest lockdowns in the world” by welcoming those who – in relative terms – have taken it easy?

“We do not want sickness here, but we also need to eat, and we know what Spain lives off,” Spain’s emergency health coordinator Fernando Simón explained this week.

Incongruously, Britons are now freer to move around Spain than at home, while those travelling in the opposite direction must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Much now depends on how visitors behave. Almost everyone walking the streets of Madrid still wears a mask (which have a price limit of 96 cents). On the whole, we are still a nation of compulsive handwashers and distance-respecters.

And where things go wrong, the clock gets turned back. Three districts in the northern province of Huesca have already been put back into moderate lockdown. Spain also claims to be setting up rigorous track and trace systems, but only time will tell if these work.

Another control system depends on tourists themselves. Visitors who feel even slightly ill are expected to visit a doctor immediately. Anyone with one of a dozen different Covid-19-like symptoms should be tested within 24 hours, with results coming 24 to 48 hours after that. This is free, and the same system applies to Spaniards.

It also, of course, means not waiting “until I get back” before finding out if you are ill. Otherwise, airports, aircraft and tourist buses will become the new coronavirus danger zones.

In fact, visitors from the UK may find they are both safer from the virus and more likely to be reliably diagnosed when in Spain. Spaniards want you back, but only if you respect the effort 47 million people have put into making their country safe.

• Giles Tremlett is a correspondent based in Spain