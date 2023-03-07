Spain Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2023: 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics and Consumer Demographics

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher, social commerce industry in Spain is expected to grow by 36.1% on annual basis to reach US$5755.1 million in 2023.

The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 24.6% during 2022-2028. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$5755.1 million in 2023 to reach US$21489.2 million by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of social commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).

  • Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate social commerce strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Scope

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of social commerce in Spain. Below is a summary of key market segments:

Spain Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Spain Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Spain Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028

  • Clothing & Footwear

  • Beauty and Personal Care

  • Food & Grocery

  • Appliances and Electronics

  • Home Improvement

  • Travel

  • Hospitality

Spain Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028

  • B2B

  • B2C

  • C2C

Spain Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028

  • Mobile

  • Desktop

Spain Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

  • Domestic

  • Cross Border

Spain Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

  • Tier-1 Cities

  • Tier-2 Cities

  • Tier-3 Cities

Spain Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028

  • Credit Card

  • Debit Card

  • Bank Transfer

  • Prepaid Card

  • Digital & Mobile Wallet

  • Other Digital Payment

  • Cash

Spain Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

  • Video Commerce

  • Social Network-Led Commerce

  • Social Reselling

  • Group Buying

  • Product Review Platforms

Spain Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2022

  • By Age

  • By Income Level

  • By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vni6iv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • China's Xi has mixed feelings about CATL's battery market dominance

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping told CATL on Monday he had mixed feelings about its status as the world's largest battery maker - remarks that come at a time when the company is rapidly expanding abroad and moving to undercut domestic rivals. After a presentation by CATL Chairman Zeng Yuqun, who described how the company commands 37% of the global battery market, Xi was quoted as saying that he was "both happy and worried", glad about its leading position but concerned about the risks. CATL has been building factories overseas and last month agreed to license its technology to a new plant that Ford Motor Co is building in Michigan.

  • China Square: The cheap Chinese shop at the centre of Kenya row

    Kenyan traders accuse a Chinese-owned outlet of undercutting them and threatening their livelihoods.

  • Tesla, Ford, Toyota, Jeep among 1 million recalled vehicles: Check latest car recalls here

    Issues in the latest car recalls from Ford, Tesla, Dodge, Jeep and Toyota include loose bolts, overheating clutches and faulty keys and more.

  • Poland's PKN will demand compensation after Russia stopped oil deliveries, says CEO

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland's PKN Orlen will demand compensation after Russia halted oil deliveries to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline in late February, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Obajtek said on Monday, without giving further details. Last March, Poland pledged to stop using Russian oil by the end of 2022, the same time as PKN's long-term contract with Rosneft expired.

  • Bitcoin: Latest price collapse comes amid crypto bank fears

    Uncertainty surrounding Silvergate Bank caused a significant slump that BTC is yet to recover from

  • Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

    Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren't always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present, millions...

  • Analysis-China's chip sector needs more than state money to dull impact of US restrictions

    China plans to splurge to help its chip sector overcome U.S. export curbs, but money can only do so much unless Chinese firms can break from a cycle that hinders innovation and traps them at the low end of the value chain, industry players said. The government has earmarked $140 billion that could include subsidising the purchase of domestically produced chipmaking equipment, Reuters reported in December, likely benefiting manufacturers such as China's sole semiconductor lithography specialist, Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group (SMEE). The outlay was in response to the United States increasingly tightening export restrictions of chipmaking technology for fear it could be used to produce chips for applications such as artificial intelligence which could be used by China's military.

  • China could’ infiltrate’ UK’s weapons supply chain, warns defence minister

    China could “infiltrate” Britain’s weapons supply chain, a defence minister has warned.

  • US natural gas prices plummet 13% as streak of mild winter weather set to continue

    Henry hub natural gas futures for April fell to $2.62 per million British thermal units, its lowest level in a week.

  • CERAWEEK-Chevron CEO says natural gas markets fundamentally changed by war

    The global natural gas market has been more fundamentally changed for the long term than the oil market by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Chevron Corp Chief Executive Mike Wirth said on Monday. The conflict in Ukraine and ensuing Western sanctions upended global oil and gas markets and disrupted supplies from Russia. Europe has turned away from dependence on Russian gas supplies and has no intention of changing that in the future, Wirth said in remarks at the CERAWeek energy conference.

  • Laid-off Twitter software engineer calls job market 'hot garbage': 'maybe I should go be a firefighter'

    An ex-Twitter engineer laid off by Elon told CNN they're struggling to find work, as "tech jobs are just not happening."

  • UPDATE 1-HSBC China says it's unaware of remittance curbs after Mobius' claims

    HSBC's China unit said on Tuesday it has not been told by regulators to restrict outbound remittances and was unaware of recent capital outflow curbs, after billionaire Mark Mobius, its client, said he could not take money out of the country. China's foreign exchange regulator also said on Monday there is no change in policy on cross-border remittance of funds and that it would continue to promote opening-up to the world. "We did not receive any requirements from the Chinese regulators to restrict outbound remittances, nor are we aware of any policy changes recently by the Chinese authorities with regards to cross-border capital outflows," an HSBC China spokesperson said via email.

  • The Duchess of York reveals the job she always wanted to do

    The duchess said she always admired George in the Famous Five, who was brave and daring - and equal to any boy

  • UPDATE 1-Russia's February car sales down 62% year-on-year, says AEB

    This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine. MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - Car sales in Russia collapsed by 62.1% year-on-year in February, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Monday, as Western sanctions continued to cause problems for the industry. The AEB said 41,851 vehicles had been sold during February, compared with 110,441 vehicles in February 2022.

  • Elon Musk reportedly tried to sell Twitter's office plants to employees as part of his push for cash

    Since taking over Twitter in November, Elon Musk has tried to cut costs and boost the company's income.

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not...

  • Australia’s Albanese Says Natural Gas Investment Shouldn’t Be Curbed

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s natural gas industry should be permitted to follow the most promising returns on capital, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in his first defense of the industry since his government proposed tightening export rules. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Secon

  • UPDATE 1-CERAWEEK- Asia demand to drive Cheniere's LNG shipments this year

    Cheniere Energy expects to ship more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Asia this year, after European customers took the lion's share of its 2022 cargoes, an official said on Monday. Cheniere last year gave the financial go ahead for an expansion of its Corpus Christi, Texas, liquefaction plant and has sought an early environmental review with federal regulators for an expansion at its Sabine Pass, Lousiana, facility, officials said. Construction of its and others LNG plants along the U.S. Gulf Coast is stressing existing gas transportation and storage infrastructure.

  • REFILE-UPDATE 1-Chevron CEO says natural gas markets fundamentally changed by war

    The global natural gas market has been more fundamentally changed for the long term by Russia's invasion of Ukraine than the oil market, Chevron Corp Chief Executive Mike Wirth said on Monday. The conflict in Ukraine and ensuing Western sanctions upended global oil and gas markets and disrupted supplies from Russia. Europe has turned away from dependence on Russian gas supplies and has no intention of changing that in the future, Wirth said in remarks at the CERAWeek energy conference.

  • Lithium Prices Have Crashed Spectacularly, Here’s What Next

    Lithium prices have come down significantly in the last few months as a rare slowdown in EV demand in the pivotal Chinese market has taken the markets by surprise