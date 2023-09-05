Spain soccer manager Jorge Vilda fired amid Luis Rubiales scandal

Jorge Vilda won the Women's World Cup with Spain this year. (REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli)

Interim Spanish soccer federation president Pedro Rocha reportedly fired women's soccer head manager Jorge Vilda on Tuesday morning, according to ABC. Vilda led Spain to its first Women's World Cup championship over England on Aug. 20.

Vilda, 42, was conspicuously one of the only Spanish coaches not to resign in the wake of the Luis Rubiales scandal. Rubiales, the now-suspended Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) president who forcibly kissed Spanish midfielder Jenni Hermoso after the World Cup final, vehemently refused to step down in front of an emergency session of federation. The RFEF later asked Rubiales to resign.

Vilda became Spain's manager in 2015 after five years as the coach of the U17 squad and two as as the coach of the U19 team.