Spain’s Secuoya Studios Taps Former Sony Exec Brendan Fitzgerald as CEO

Spain’s fast-growing Secuoya Studios has tapped seasoned Sony Pictures Television International exec Brendan Fitzgerald for the newly-created position of CEO. His most recent position as SPTI’s senior VP of international English-language co-productions makes him the perfect fit for the company’s lofty ambitions.

Fitzgerald’s appointment coincides with the third anniversary of Secuoya Studios and the world premiere of their most ambitious show to date, “Zorro,” which, after its Jan. 19 Prime Video premiere in the Americas, starts streaming Jan. 25 in Spain, Portugal and Andorra through Prime Video Spain.

Mediawan Rights, which handles the international distribution of “Zorro,” has sold broadcast rights to M6 Groupe of France, Mediaset Italy, TVM Belgium and RTL Hungary with more sales news to be announced in subsequent weeks.

“For Secuoya Content Group, it is a privilege to have Brendan Fitzgerald’s background and experience at the helm of Secuoya Studios, a leading player in the Spanish and international film and TV industry,” said Raúl Berdonés, CEO of parent company, Secuoya Content Group.

“His appointment reaffirms our commitment to content, talent promotion and the development of a strong, fast-paced and competitive industry,” he added.

Fitzgerald, who is based in Madrid and fluent in several languages, commented: “Secuoya brings together a number of facets that make it stand out in the market. The company has a balance and commitment to entertainment in all its forms, and I believe it is better prepared than most to adapt to changes in the market and in consumer behaviour in the short and medium term.”

Also serving as the honorary president of the Spain Film Commission since last year, Fitzgerald brings to the table a deep experience in the development, production and launch of prime time and OTT series in the U.S., Latin America, Spain and Italy, as well as a wealth of experience in creating and monetizing cross-cultural business opportunities.

“Brendan’s extensive international career, coupled with his Hollywood connections and substantial experience in working with major studios, will be a valuable asset to Secuoya, as the studio actively pursues its ambitious expansion strategy,” said James Costos, president of Secuoya Studios.

Secuoya Studios announced Fitzgerald’s appointment as it gears up to attend Content Americas, where Berdones and Pierluigi Gazzolo, CEO of ViX, will deliver a keynote on the trends, challenges and opportunities presented by the Latin American and Spanish-language TV scene.

The company is developing more than 20 projects in all its areas of content (limited series, long-running series, film and unscripted) for the global marketplace.

Included in its slate are two new projects with the production company of William Levy (“Montecristo”): the historical series “Los 39” and an adaptation of writer Javier Cercas’ “Terra Alta”; an adaptation of Turkish telenovela hit “Brave and Beautiful,” as well as the movie “Padres,” in collaboration with Eduardo Campoy’s Álamo Producciones Audiovisuales, and the Spanish version of the international docu-reality “Who Bares Wins.”

