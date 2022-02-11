Spain scraps ban on unvaccinated UK children ahead of half-term holidays

Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent
·3 min read

Spain has announced it will drop its entry requirement for children over 12 from non-EU countries such as the UK to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

The change comes into force on Monday to coincide with the half-term break.

Many families cancelled plans to visit Spain during the school holiday due to its ban on UK children over 12 who are not fully vaccinated.

The UK significantly eased its rules for arriving travellers at 4am on Friday.

People who are fully vaccinated no longer need to take a post-arrival lateral flow test, which typically cost about £20 each.

The requirement for unvaccinated arrivals to self-isolate has been dropped, but they still need to take tests.

Aviation minister Robert Courts said the changes were “a long time coming”.

He told LBC radio: “We’ve had a very difficult time both for the travel industry and for people who rely on travel – people who need to go on holiday, people who need to work on their businesses, people who haven’t seen their friends and family for so long.

“And so this has been a long road but due to the success of the vaccination programme, I am really glad to be able to bring you this news this morning that we are taking the trouble out of travel.

“We are making it much simpler for people to be able to get about, to go on holiday and to see all those friends.”

Heathrow airport
Passenger numbers have been increasing as countries open their borders and ease restrictions (PA)

Hundreds of thousands of people in the UK are embarking on foreign trips during half-term.

Turkey, Egypt and Portugal are among the most popular short-haul destinations, while departures to the US state of Florida, Dubai, Mexico and the Caribbean have sold well for longer-haul holidays, according to the travel trade organisation, Abta.

Ski resorts in France, Italy and Switzerland are also in demand.

Spain’s ministry of industry, trade and tourism, said from Monday that children aged 12-17 arriving from the UK will only be required to show evidence of a negative PCR test taken within the past 72 hours of arrival.

UK adults will continue to need to be fully vaccinated to enter Spain.

The country’s minister for trade, industry and tourism, Reyes Maroto, said: “We are committed to making travel to Spain a safe and easy experience for our visitors, especially for families travelling with children.”

Steve Heapy, chief executive of airline and tour operator Jet2, said: “This is very welcome news for families who want nothing more than to holiday in their favourite Spanish destinations.

“We are pleased to see the Spanish government taking positive action to welcome more arrivals from the UK and we know that this will lead to an increase in bookings.”

Jet2 said bookings for all destinations over the past four weeks for half-term trips were 30% higher than during the same period in 2020, which was before the pandemic hit the aviation industry.

Stansted Airport told Abta it is expecting about 200,000 passengers to depart between Friday and February 18.

Other airports to provide figures for the half-term getaway include Gatwick (186,000 passengers), Manchester (160,000 passengers), Luton (55,000 passengers), Bristol (55,000 passengers) and East Midlands (17,000 passengers).

Cross-Channel train operator Eurostar said more than 125,000 people are booked to travel between the UK and the Continent during the school holiday.

The busiest day will be Friday, when more than 16,000 passengers are booked to travel. Several services are sold out.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Snoop Dogg calls Super Bowl halftime show 'dream come true'

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Snoop Dogg says he won’t let the big Super Bowl stage rattle his nerves. The ultra-smooth rapper said he will worry about his upcoming halftime performance after the fact. “For me, when performing, I never let the moment get bigger than me,” said Snoop Dogg in a recent interview with The Associated Press from his studio compound in Inglewood, California, a suburb of Los Angeles where the Super Bowl will be held Sunday. He’ll take the stage with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar

  • 5 things the Leafs need in the second half

    The Maple Leafs are winning a lot of games in 2022 but according to Omar on the latest episode of In the Mentions, they still lack the consistency and killer instinct that will required in the playoffs. Here are 5 things Toronto needs for a successful second half.

  • Quads continue to separate the good from the great in men's figure skating

    BEIJING — Yuzuru Hanyu hoped to leap four and a half revolutions into figure skating's history books. In one of the most anticipated moments of the men's singles event at the Beijing Olympics, the Japanese superstar had hoped to become the first skater in history to land a quad Axel in competition. In eighth place after the short program, he had nothing to lose. But the two-time Olympic champion fell as soon as his blade touched the ice upon landing. Twelve years after American Evan Lysacek won

  • Bubble life: China takes COVID sports routine to new extreme

    BEIJING (AP) — Officially, the Beijing Olympics are taking place inside what organizers are calling “the enclosed compound activity area.” That’s a fancy way of saying “a closed loop.” You probably know it better as “the bubble.” And bubbles are now part of the norm at major sporting events. The premise of this bubble is simple: Keep those who passed multiple tests just to get access to the Olympics in, keep the rest of the world — and, hopefully, COVID-19 — out. It has worked for the National B

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu

  • Delayed by COVID-19, Canada's Messing finally arrives at Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — Before he stepped off the Olympic practice rink on Monday, Keegan Messing looked up to the ceiling and breathed out what looked like a big sigh of relief. The Canadian men's figure skating champion practised in Beijing on Monday afternoon, just five hours after landing and less than 24 hours before he'll skate in the men's short program. He passed his arrival COVID-19 test and jumped on the bus to practice with only minutes to spare. The 30-year-old from Girdwood, Alaska, was detained

  • Bouknight says confrontation with coach was misunderstanding

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets rookie guard James Bouknight attributed his sideline confrontation with coach James Borrego on Saturday night to a “misunderstanding,” saying it was about two competitive people trying to win. “We talked through it and it’s all good,” Bouknight said following Tuesday’s practice in his first public comments since the incident. The Hornets were outscored 35-8 by the Miami Heat in the third quarter of a blowout loss at home. Bouknight, who played only the fi

  • Doncic gets triple-double despite fouls, Mavericks top Hawks

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had a triple-double and Jalen Brunson scored 22 points despite both of them being in foul trouble, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Atlanta Hawks 103-94 on Sunday night. Doncic finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists after sitting almost the entire third quarter following his fifth foul less than a minute into the second half. Brunson joined him on the bench with his fifth about six minutes later. But the Mavericks never lost the lead with a patchwork lineu

  • Moguls skier Kauf delivers the love and wins Olympic silver

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — At the Tetonia Club in Alta, Wyoming, they clung to one simple phrase as the bedlam gained steam while their daughter, sister and friend, Jaelin Kauf, edged closer and closer to the Olympic silver medal: “Deliver the love.” Kauf delivered the love. A spot on the podium was a fitting reward to go with it. Half a world away from Alta, the 25-year-old Kauf finished second Sunday in freestyle moguls, an event her family has set the standard in over decades. Kauf's mom, Patt

  • Struggling Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Dave Tippett

    EDMONTON — With the Edmonton Oilers on the brink of a lost season and having little salary-cap flexibility available, Ken Holland had really only one option to shake up his team. On Thursday, the Oilers president of hockey operations/general manager fired head coach Dave Tippett and assistant coach Jim Playfair. Holland then named Jay Woodcroft, who'd been coaching Edmonton's AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif., as the NHL team's head coach while bringing assistant coach Dave Manson with him. H

  • Goodell says league won’t tolerate racism or discrimination

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Under a baking California sun, Roger Goodell knew the heat was coming. At his annual Super Bowl news conference, the NFL commissioner was grilled on two hot topics that have put the league under heavy scrutiny: racism and discrimination in hiring. There were other issues that don't shine a positive light on pro football, including threats to the integrity of the sport, and misconduct by players and team executives. A week after former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, w

  • NBC's Tirico coming back from Beijing earlier than planned

    NBC prime-time Olympic host Mike Tirico will have a shorter stay in Beijing than originally planned. Tirico's final show from Beijing will be Monday night. He will fly from China to NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, to host Wednesday's and Thursday's shows before heading to Los Angeles on Friday to anchor Olympic and Super Bowl coverage through Sunday. Tirico will then head back to Stamford for the final week of Olympic coverage. The Games conclude on Feb. 20. Maria Taylor, who s

  • Black members of Biden's Cabinet mark Black History Month

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The six Black members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet on Thursday celebrated Black History Month by discussing their roles, some of which are historic firsts. Actor Taraji P. Henson and athletes Sloane Stephens and Nneka Ogwumike also took part in a separate discussion on the importance of mental health and wellness among Blacks. Cedric Richmond, a former congressman who also is Black and is a top adviser to the president, moderated a conversation about Black leadership with t

  • Embiid carries 76ers past DeRozan, Bulls in East showdown

    CHICAGO (AP) — Joel Embiid dominated with 40 points and 10 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame DeMar DeRozan’s season-high, 45-point game for Chicago to beat the Bulls 119-108 on Sunday. The 76ers won the matchup between two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams after letting a 17-point lead early in the fourth quarter shrink to four. They hung on down the stretch to beat the Bulls for the 10th straight time. They also knocked Chicago a half-game behind first-place Miami and pulled with

  • Chris Boucher on Gary Trent Jr.'s shotmaking ability

    Toronto Raptors centre Chris Boucher wasn't sure what to expect from Gary Trent Jr. when he was traded to Toronto last year for his good friend, Norman Powell. Fast forward to this season and the 22-year-old is turning heads with his all-around game. Listen to 'Hustle Play' wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Morant, Adams lead Grizzlies to 132-107 rout of Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) — Ja Morant scored 23 points, Steven Adams added 17 points and 14 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies routed the Detroit Pistons 132-107 on Thursday night. Desmond Bane added 22 points for the Grizzlies, who have won four straight and seven of eight. Memphis had seven players score in double figures. Jeremi Grant had 20 points for Detroit, which has lost six in a row. Hamidou Diallo added 17 points and 10 rebounds. The Pistons have gone 2-12 since winning five of their first eight ga

  • Ref leaves USA vs. Canada game with bloody face after Amanda Kessel's accidental slash

    Cianna Lieffers left the ice with a nasty cut above her lip, but returned with a bandage to finish the game.

  • Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets hand Nets 8th loss in a row

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists and the Denver Nuggets beat Brooklyn 124-104 on Sunday to extend the Nets’ losing streak to eight games. Jokic has an NBA-best 14 triple-doubles this season. He scored 23 points in the second and third quarters when Denver went from trailing by seven to leading by 21. The Nuggets held Brooklyn to 29 points in the second half to end a three-game skid. “We rebounded better in the second half, we made them take tough shots. The de

  • Burrow's scrambling helps Bengals reach Super Bowl

    Nearly every time the Kansas City Chiefs got pressure on Joe Burrow in the AFC championship game, he managed to pull off a surprising escape. That ability to get out of trouble with his legs is one of Burrow's best traits and a big reason why he has the Cincinnati Bengals playing in the Super Bowl. “That adds a whole other dimension to our offense,” offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said. “His ability to extend plays, go off-script, do anything that involves moving the pocket and moving the l

  • Why is Connor McDavid so uninterested in the NHL all-star game?

    The NHL's best player needs to be there, but Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie wonder out loud if the NHL all-star game would be better without Connor McDavid.