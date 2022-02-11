Spain relaxes Covid restrictions for UK teenagers

·2 min read
Family on a beach
Unvaccinated British teenagers will be allowed into Spain from Monday with a negative PCR test, Spanish tourism minister Fernando Valdés has told the BBC.

At the moment everyone over 12 has to be double-jabbed to enter the country.

Some families had already cancelled half term holidays to Spain and the Canary Islands because their children had not yet had their second jab.

People aged 18 and over must still be vaccinated to get into the country.

Mr Valdés said that 12-to-17 year-olds who have not been vaccinated against Covid will be allowed into the country from Monday 14 February, if they present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival to Spain.

The restrictions will be lifted from 23:00 GMT on 13 February.

All other UK travellers, excluding children under 12, will need to present a Covid certificate showing proof of being fully vaccinated at least 14 days before arrival in Spain.

If more than 270 days have passed since vaccination, proof of a booster jab is also required.

Prior to travelling, air passengers have to show a QR code, which they get by filling in a Spanish health control form.

The announcement comes as hundreds of thousands of people are embarking on half-term winter sun and ski trips, according to industry body Abta.

The UK scrapped coronavirus testing for fully vaccinated travellers from 04:00 GMT on Friday.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps described this as "good news" for families.

"The UK has eased international travel measures for Covid-19 and now has one of the most free-flowing borders in the world - sending a clear message that we are open for business," he said.

The Canary Islands, Egypt, Portugal and Turkey are popular destinations for British holidaymakers, Abta said, as are the Caribbean, Dubai, Florida and Mexico.

Bookings to ski resorts in France, Italy and Switzerland have also picked up, it said.

Gatwick plans

The easing of restrictions on Friday came as Gatwick Airport announced that it would reopen its south terminal on 27 March.

The terminal has been mothballed since 15 June 2020 as the airport tried to contain costs during the slump in international travel caused by the Covid pandemic.

Now the terminal is reopening as airlines are starting to increase the number of flights they are operating.

