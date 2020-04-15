Spain records 84% fall in gasoline sales during coronavirus curbs

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's gasoline consumption has plummeted during the coronavirus lockdown, with Spaniards buying 84% less during the fourth week of restrictions compared with the last week before they were imposed.

With many of its roads empty and factory production lines halted, total gasoline sales in Spain during the period April 5-12 were 84% lower than in the week March 8-14, data from the Energy and Environment Ministry on Wednesday showed.

Facing one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks, Madrid confined most people almost entirely to their homes on March 14, and mothballed the economy for two weeks in early April.

Government data showed diesel and kerosene sales fell 62% and 93% respectively, during the week ending April 12, while fuel oil purchases dropped by 20%.

Officials say the lockdown has helped slow the rate of new infections in Spain, which has 177,633 confirmed coronavirus cases, second only to the United States, and 18,579 deaths, the third heaviest toll behind the U.S. and Italy.





(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Alexander Smith)