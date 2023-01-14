Spain in line to host Ryder Cup ahead of three English courses

James Corrigan
·4 min read
Spain in line to host Ryder Cup ahead of three English courses - PGA Catalunya Resort
Spain has emerged as favourite to win the bid for the 2031 Ryder Cup, despite England’s strong candidature to host the biennial dust-up for what would be the first time in 29 years.

PGA Catalunya was originally built to stage the 1997 Ryder Cup, but delays saw the match – the first on continental soil – played at Valderrama.

However, after again coming close for this year’s Ryder Cup in Rome, the Angel Gallardo layout has worked its way to the front of the queue for the match in eight years’ time.

Few can question the quality of the complex an hour north of Barcelona, with its plethora of upmarket accommodation, its 10-minute transfer to Girona Airport and its position in such a huge catchment area. But two other factors are perhaps even more important.

It is owned by Irishman Denis O’Brien, who has spent millions in an overhaul and upgrades since his 2007 purchase, and has the added benefit of a promised £100 million government backing at both national and regional level.

Millions have been spent on an overhaul and upgrades - PGA Catalunya Resort
Millions have been spent on an overhaul and upgrades - PGA Catalunya Resort
PGA Catalunya has £100 million of government backing - Steve Carr
PGA Catalunya has £100 million of government backing - Steve Carr

There can be no doubt that the European Tour is enamoured by a rich benefactor – see Sir Michael Smurfit at the K Club in 2006, Sir Terry Matthews at Celtic Manor in 2010 and JP McManus at Adare Manor where the 2027 tussle will take place – as their involvement almost casts a guarantee on the financial pledges.

But government backing is also paramount and in these economic climes that is clearly an issue in the UK and, indeed, in Germany, the third country in the running.

The London Club in Kent, a project in Luton and another in Bolton are vying for the honour but are set to be disappointed. It is felt that 2035 is more probable for England.

Guy Kinnings, the Ryder Cup director and deputy CEO at the Tour, is remaining tight-lipped. Sources indicate that, while the Catalan course is in the box seat, a change of heart is not impossible, although considered unlikely.

The Stadium Course at PGA Catalunya has hosted several Tour events – including the Catalunya Championship last May, hastily arranged after the China Open was postponed due to the pandemic – and its second layout, the Tour Course, has been the home of the finals of the Tour’s Q-School for 15 years.

The ties are there, as is the commitment and the finance, and it must be considered odds-on. O’Brien would love to follow countryman and friend McManus in hosting the match.

The 64-year-old from Cork made his fortune in telecoms with Digicel, but also owns the Quinta do Lago golf resort in the Algarve and is a prominent minority shareholder at Celtic.

“From its inception, our Stadium Course was designed and built to host the world’s largest events - and hosting the Ryder Cup would be the realisation of this vision,” O’Brien said during the last bidding process.

'This way, it's much less messy'

The mechanisms of the selection procedure have been ripped up in recent years and made less formal from what, at times, had been an unseemly Fifa-style contest.

An insider told Telegraph Sport: “The Tour was finding that they would have four or five bids, with loads of money spent on each, and at the end there would only be one happy party, with the others suddenly against the Tour. This way, it’s much less messy.

“The Tour had intended to announce by the end of 2022 but because of everything that has happened, it is understandable that there’s been no rush. It is eight years away and in Europe, it’s not like in America who are a bit ahead of us with their future venues.” In the US, the host courses have been announced through 2033.

Meanwhile, the focus here at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club is squarely on Rome. The inaugural Hero Cup is effectively a descendant of the sadly-lamented Seve Trophy, pitching Great Britain and Ireland versus Continental Europe in a dress rehearsal. It has been an intriguing battle – closely monitored by Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald – that goes into the final day consisting of 10 singles, with Fransceco Molinari’s side leading Tommy Fleetwoods’ team 8½-6½.

