Spain legend Andres Iniesta retiring at the age of 40

Barcelona and Spain legend Andres Iniesta will retire from the game at the age of 40. The veteran midfielder has been a free agent for several months after leaving his latest club Emirates FC Club, and has decided to draw his career to an end.

Iniesta is one of if not the most beloved of Spain’s footballers, having scored the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final, the only goal of the game, four minutes from the end of extra time to secure a first ever World title for La Roja. He was also key in their victories at Euro 2008 and 2012.

Not many Barcelona players have either the medals nor the affection possessed by Iniesta either. Moving to the club as a child from Albacete in the South of Spain, he came through the La Masia system, and became a first-team regular in his mid-twenties. From the arrival of Pep Guardiola onwards, he became era-defining.