Spain and Japan move into last eight at women's World Cup

Spain and Japan advanced to the quarter-finals at the women's World Cup on Saturday following wins over Switzerland and Norway respectively.

Aitana Bonmati scored twice in Spain's 5-1 demolition of the Swiss who had reached the last-16 without conceding a goal during their progress through Group A.

That statistic changed within five minutes at Eden Park in Auckland. Switzerland goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann managed to save Alba Redonda's shot but Bonmati rammed home the rebound.

The opening was perfect response to Spain's 4-0 loss to Japan in their last game of Group C.

Even after Laia Codina put through her own net to bring the sides level, Spain remained on the front foot and continued to dominate possession.

Redondo restored the advantage after 17 minutes and Bonmati bagged her brace in the 36th minute.

Codina atoned for her sins on the stroke of half-time when she scored Spain's fourth. Jennifer Hermoso added the gloss midway through the second half.

"What I liked the most about the team was our competitiveness – how we went into the duels and how we won the duels," said Spain boss Jorge Vilda.

"The team approached the game well. We were very offensive and our football prevailed."

The Switzerland striker Ramona Bachman conceded her side had been outwitted.

"It was just difficult," said the Paris Saint-Germain player. "You could see that Spain was a class better. In the first 20-25 minutes we had a few good attacks, but we weren’t clever playing them through to the end.



