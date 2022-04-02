Spain extends Covid entry restrictions as UK holidaymakers fly out for Easter

Spain has extended its Covid entry requirements until the end of the month, which will hit some Easter holidaymakers from Britain.

Only fully vaccinated Brits or those who can show proof of recovery from Covid can enter the country until April 30.

The Spanish Ministry of Health also requires all travellers from an EU or European Economic Area risk country to fill out the Health Control Form.

A statement of the ministry said: “If you come from a country at risk in relation to COVID-19, you must present a certificate or document proving vaccination, diagnostic test for active infection or recovery from COVID-19.”

Spain had been expected to ease the entry requirements at the end of March to give a boost to Easter holiday travel.

To enter, you must be able to prove you were fully vaccinated against Covid within the last 270 days.

If you received your second dose more than nine months ago, you must have had a booster jab to be allowed in.

Teenagers do not need to be vaccinated to enter Spain.

Tourism officials said they expect international arrivals to reach 80 per cent of pre-pandemic volumes this year, with Spain saying the Ukraine invasion was not having an impact on its tourism.

Secretary of State for Tourism Fernando Valdes said: “Easter isn’t showing any direct impact from uncertainty caused by the conflict,” adding that he was confident the industry would bounce back from the drop caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant in late 2021 and early 2022.

Bookings to Spain for the long Easter weekend have already reached 90 per cent of 2019 levels, according to data from market-intelligence firm ForwardKeys.

Reservations from Denmark and Sweden were nearly 40 per cent higher than over the same period before the pandemic, while the number is 26 per cent higher for Germans and 13 per cent for Britons, the data showed.

The number of tourists from the United States is around 26 per cent lower than in 2019.

The Balearic and Canary Islands are among the fastest recovering destinations, with Ibiza and Tenerife registering more Easter bookings than before COVID, the ForwardKeys data showed.