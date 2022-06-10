Officials says southern Spain wildfire stabilized

·1 min read

MADRID (AP) — As Spain braces for soaring temperatures this weekend, officials said Friday a wildfire in the south Spain that forced the evacuation of 2,000 people was stabilized and closer to being brought under control.

The fire west of the coastal resort town of Marbella has burned 2,150 hectares (5,000 acres) of mountain terrain since Wednesday. Authorities said intense work overnight by firefighters together with lower temperatures and improved wind and humidity conditions made them optimistic that the fire could be brought under control soon.

“The work during the night has been effective,” said Carmen Crespo, Agriculture, Fishing and Sustainable Development councilor for the Andalusian regional government. “The fire is not controlled but it’s not advancing.”

Crespo said that authorities were lowering the level of emergency and that people who had been evacuated could return home.

She said 250 people were now engaged in fighting the fire, down from 1,000 at its height. She said that Spain’s Emergency Military Unit, which sent 233 personnel and more than 80 vehicles to the area, was no longer needed.

The good news about the fire comes as Spain’s AEMET weather service said temperatures in many parts of the country, particularly the south, could rise to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) and higher in the next days.

The blaze injured three firefighters after it broke out Wednesday.

Spain’s worst wildfire last year ravaged the same rugged area. Nearly 10,000 hectares (24,000 acres) burned before the fire was finally put out after 46 days. One firefighter died.

Scientists say global warming is making events like wildfires and extreme storms more common.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Over 940 Personnel Deployed to Tackle Wildfire Burning in Southern Spain

    Over 940 personnel were deployed to fight a forest fire in the mountainous Pujerra area of southern Spain by Thursday, June 9.Night footage released by the Provincial Firefighters Consortium of Malaga shows flames from the Pujerra wildfire burning foliage.Up to 3,000 people were evacuated from the area surrounding Pujerra on the night of June 8, according to local media.The Forest Fire Extinction Service of Andalucia (INFOCA) on Thursday said the fire had affected about 2,150 hectares (8.3 square miles) of forest area to “varying degrees.”Three firefighters were injured trying to contain the blaze, INFOCA said on Thursday. One sustained burns on 10 percent of his body and had been transferred to a regional hospital, they said. Credit: Provincial Firefighters Consortium of Malaga via Storyful

  • Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. : Form 8.3 - Countryside Partnerships plc

    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORERule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”) 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. (“Dimensional”), in its capacity as investment manager and on behalf its affiliates who are also investment managers. Dimensional and its affiliates expressly disclaim beneficial ownership of the shares described in this form 8.3(b) Owner or c

  • Fuel prices: Why is petrol so expensive in the UK?

    Why are UK pump prices at record highs, and when might they fall?

  • EPL TALK: Darwin Nunez and the fun power battle between Liverpool, Man United

    Football Twitter has come alive amid the transfer tug-of-war between arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester United for Darwin Nunez, says Neil Humphreys.

  • Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, medics say

    HEBRON, West Bank (Reuters) -Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian man and wounded six others in the occupied West Bank town of Halhoul on Thursday, Palestinian medical officials said. The Israeli military said forces "conducted counterterrorism activities to confiscate terror funds" in the town near Hebron. It said it responded with riot disperal means and live fire when dozens of Palestinians hurled rocks and explosive devices at the soldiers.

  • Partial evacuation of Stanley Mission due to wildfire and smoke

    A partial evacuation of Stanley Mission is underway due to smoke and a nearby wildfire. The Stanley Mission Emergency Operations Centre decided Wednesday to start evacuating vulnerable members of the community located around 400 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, according to a notice from Emergency Management Officer Maurice Ratt posted on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB) Emergency Response Facebook page. The LLRIB's list of potential evacuees includes members of the health priority 1 and 2

  • British advocate for sustainable living wins Spanish prize

    MADRID (AP) — Ellen MacArthur, a British sailor who set world solo yachting records before creating a charity that advocates a sustainable way of life, has won this year’s Princess of Asturias Award for international cooperation. The Princess of Asturias Award jury said in its citation published Thursday that the 45-year-old MacArthur is “a reference in the fight for better use of natural resources and in accelerating the transition to the so-called circular economy.” The circular economy seeks

  • Almost all of Portugal in severe drought after hot, dry May

    LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Almost the whole of Portugal was in severe drought at the end of May, the country’s weather service said Thursday. The month of May was the hottest in the southern European country for the last 92 years, weather service IPMA said in its monthly climate report. The average temperature of just over 19 C (66 F) was more than 3 degrees Celsius (5.4 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than usual, it said. At the same time, average May rainfall of just under 9 millimeters (0.35 inches)

  • Turkey's Erdogan warns Greece to demilitarize Aegean islands

    ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday warned Greece to demilitarize islands in the Aegean, saying he was “not joking” with such comments. Turkey says Greece has been building a military presence on Aegean in violation of treaties that guarantee the unarmed statues of the islands. It argues that the islands were ceded to Greece on condition that they be kept demilitarized. Greece argues that Turkey has deliberately misinterpreted the treaties regarding armed for

  • Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 'attempted coup'

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol laid the blame firmly on Donald Trump Thursday night, saying the assault was hardly spontaneous but an “attempted coup” and a direct result of the defeated president's effort to overturn the 2020 election. With a never-before-seen 12-minute video of extremist groups leading the deadly siege and startling testimony from Trump's most inner circle, the 1/6 committee provided gripping detail in contending tha

  • Town evacuating, 3 firefighters hurt in wildfire in Spain

    MADRID (AP) — Authorities urged a town to evacuate Wednesday after a wildifire erupted in a hilly area of southern Spain, and three firefighters were injured combating the blaze, one of them with burns over 25% of his body. The town hall of Benahavís told its 9,000 residents to evacuate as a precaution. Local authorities said buses and taxis were ready to help people leave the town in an area of Andalusia about an hour’s drive northwest of the costal resort of Marbella. The army sent an emergenc

  • New blow: Algeria ends 2-decade friendship treaty with Spain

    ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — The Algerian president’s office announced Wednesday that the North African nation was “immediately” suspending a two-decades-old friendship treaty with Spain. It was the latest blow to increasingly wobbly relations between Algiers and Madrid — which depends on Algeria for its natural gas supply. Tensions have soared in a complex three-way dispute after Spain apparently gave its backing to Morocco’s position over the disputed Western Sahara territory. Algeria backs the Pol

  • January 6 Committee: Former President Trump actions to be focus of hearings

    Thursday's primetime hearing will be full of political drama, with new evidence expected.

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Avalanche have unlocked new level of postseason resolve

    Colorado has dealt with its share of adversity throughout the playoffs, but nothing it hasn't been able to overcome.

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Gausman and defence struggle early as Blue Jays fall 8-6 to Twins

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman judged the rubber-match loss to the Minnesota Twins as his worst outing of the season. Gausman (5-4) surrendered nine hits and five runs (three earned), a walk and struck out three in an 8-6 loss that allowed the Twins (32-24) to take two of three in the weekend set against the Blue Jays (31-21) on Sunday. The first-year Toronto righty lasted only 3 ⅔ innings. It was the first time in his 11 starts he didn't make it to the fifth inning. In the first two

  • Manoah, Blue Jays shut down Royals 7-0

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. “He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s go

  • Jerry Kelly wins PGA Tour Champions playoff in Iowa

    DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Jerry Kelly birdied the first hole of a playoff with Kirk Triplett on Sunday to win the PGA Tour Champions' Principal Charity Classic. Kelly hit his approach to 4 feet on the par-4 18th to set up the winning putt. The 55-year-old from Wisconsin has nine victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour. He broke out of a putting slump with help from Steve Stricker, his Madison, Wisconsin, friend and neighbor who tied for eighth. “It felt good all