Spain before and after Covid-19 state of emergency – in pictures

On 14 March the Spanish government formally declared a state of emergency to combat coronavirus, placing the country in lockdown and ordering people to stay at home for the two weeks unless they had to buy food or medicine or go to work or hospital.

Mountain bikers riding along the Puente Nuevo bridge as they participate in the XX 101km race in Ronda in May 2017 and the same bridge, this time empty, during the state of emergency

Penitents and brothers of the Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno brotherhood carrying a float bearing a statue of Jesus Christ during a procession to commemorate the 75th anniversary of its blessing, on a hot summer day in 2017, and the empty street during the 15-day state of emergency

Tourists cover themselves from the sun as they follow a guide during a hot spring day in May 2015, and the empty street during the 15-day state of emergency

Youths take part in a Zumba exercise class along La Bola street in July 2013 and the same street during the 15-day state of emergency

La Bola street in July 2019 and during the state of emergency

Mountain bikers participating in the XVIII 101km international competition in May 2015 and an empty viewpoint in front of the Puente Nuevo during the state of emergency

Mountain bikers get ready for a climb near the Puente Nuevo bridge in the XVIII 101km race in May 2015 and a clear view of the same bridge

Tourists walk past a bullring during a tour on Ronda in June 2016 and the empty square during ther state of emergency

People siting at the terrace of a bar in a square in August 2019 and the empty square during the state of emergency

People dressed as bandits and the bourgeoisie, performing during the Ronda Romantica festival in May 2017, and the same street during the state of emergency

Legionnaires take part in a parade on the eve of National Day in October 2013 and the empty street during the state of emergency