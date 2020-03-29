Spain coronavirus death toll rises by 838 overnight

Spanish authorities have said that a further 838 people have died from coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 6,528.

The country's health ministry also announced more than 6,500 new infections.

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Spain now stands at 78,797.

Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez announced stricter lockdown measures on Saturday, which mean that all non-essential workers will have to remain at home for the next two weeks.

More follows…



