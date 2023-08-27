Spain coach Jorge Vilda rips federation president Luis Rubiales over kiss of Jennifer Hermoso

Spanish soccer coach Jorge Vilda ripped Luis Rubiales, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation for "improper behavior" after Rubiales kissed star player Jennifer Hermoso moments after the national team won the World Cup.

"The events that have taken place since Spain won the Women's World Cup for the first time in its history and to this day have been a real nonsense and have generated an unprecedented situation, tarnishing a well-deserved victory for our players and our country," Vilda said Saturday in a statement released to EFE, a news agency in Spain.

"I regret deeply that the victory of Spanish women's football has been harmed by the inappropriate behavior that our, until now, top leader, Luis Rubiales, has carried out and that he himself has recognized."

Spanish Royal Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales, center, and Spain's coach Jorge Vilda, upper right, attend an August 22 World Cup victory celebration in Madrid.

On Saturday, FIFA suspended Rubiales at least 90 days, effective immediately, for his refusal to resign after the kiss.

Rubiales had been expected to step down Friday, but in a speech before the federation's General Assembly he instead took a defiant tone, vowing, "I will not resign!" He repeated the phrase several times for emphasis as the audience – including Vilda – applauded his remarks.

FIFA’s move came after the federation threatened legal action against Hermoso for refusing to accept Rubiales’ version of the kiss. In another statement Saturday, the RFEF accused Hermoso of lying about the accusations.

By Saturday evening, that post had been removed from the federation's website.

"I want to reiterate that I did not like what happened," Hermoso said Friday. "I felt vulnerable and was a victim of assault, what happened was sexist, impulsive, out of place, and non-consensual."

What were Jorge Vilda's full comments about Luis Rubiales?

In a statement released Saturday to a news agency in Spain, Vilda condemned Rubiales' action. Here are Vilda's full remarks:

"There is no doubt that it is unacceptable and does not reflect at all the principles and values that I defend in my life, in sport in general and in football in particular.

"I condemn without doubt any macho attitude, (which should be) far from an advanced and developed society. A clearly undesirable climate has been generated, far from what should have been a great celebration of Spanish sport and women's sport.

"I reiterate my unwavering commitment to promoting a sport that is a model of equality and respect in our society."

Have players complained about Jorge Vilda?

Last September, 15 players on the national team expressed concerns to the federation about Vilda and the environment he created. Only three of those players were included on the World Cup roster.

The complaints were filed in a letter that said the players didn’t want to be called up for the national team until their complaints about the training environment were addressed. Treatment of injuries and support services – or a lack thereof – were concerns, as was Vilda's heavy-handed way of dealing with his players, on and off the field.

In response, the federation said the players needed to "accept their mistake and ask for forgiveness." Vilda called the situation "a farce."

When did Luis Rubiales kiss Jennifer Hermoso?

The kiss happened after Spain claimed its first Women's World Cup championship Aug. 20, with a 1-0 victory over England. During the trophy presentation ceremony, Rubiales was caught on camera holding the face of star player Jennifer Hermoso, the country's all-time leading goal scorer, and kissing her on the lips. Rubiales was swiftly criticized, leading to a video apology of the incident, before he later reversed course and said the kiss was "free, mutual and consensual."

What have the players in Spain said about the matter?

The national team said in a statement Friday that they will not play again until Rubiales is removed. That statement was signed by all 23 players on the World Cup team and more than 50 other female soccer players.

Spain’s next official game is Sept. 21 against Sweden in the Nations League.

Cadiz and Sevilla became the first men's teams to make public showings of support for Hermoso before playing games at their home stadiums. Cadiz’s players held up a banner saying, “We Are All With Jenni."

The coach of the top men's team for Barcelona, Xavi Hernández, also condemned Rubiales' behavior, calling it "totally unacceptable."

