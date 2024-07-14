Spain beat England to lift Euro 2024 title after Alcaraz retains Wimbledon crown

Spain's footballer's completed a sporting double for the country on Sunday night to claim a record fourth European championship with a 2-1 victory over England hours after Carlos Alcaraz pulverized 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic to retain his Wimbledon crown.

Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal slid in Spain's winner four minutes from time to set up a grandstand finale after England substitute Cole Palmer curled in England's equaliser in the 73rd minute to cancel out Nico Williams' opener for Spain early in the second-half at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Oyarzabal's strike condemned England to successive defeats in European championship finals and means the country's top footballers have not won a major international competition since the 1966 World Cup.

Despite the setback, King Charles III congratulated the team and manager Gareth Southgate for reaching the final.

“Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high," he said on social media.

“All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near – and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain.

“But please know that your success in reaching the European championships final is a really great achievement in itself, and one that brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions today – and in the many triumphs which I have no doubt lie ahead.”



