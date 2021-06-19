Spain 1-1 Poland: Gerard Moreno misses a penalty as Robert Lewandowski header earns a point

(Getty Images)

Gerard Moreno missed a penalty as Spain were held by Poland in Saturday evening’s Group E clash.

Alvaro Morata gave Spain the lead after a VAR review, slotting home from close range and initially seeing his striker ruled offside. Robert Lewandowski powered home a header in the second half for a share of the spoils.

The result leaves Group E wide open, with all four teams still able to qualify as they head into Wednesday’s final round of matches.

Morata broke the deadlock in the 25th minute, pouncing to sweep home Gerard Moreno’s driven ball into the box and, though a linesman’s flag for offside delayed the celebrations, the goal was awarded following a VAR review.

Lewandowski equalised with a towering header from Kamil Jozwiak’s cross in the 54th minute and four minutes later a Moreno penalty came cannoning off the left-hand post, with Morata missing the rebound and several more second-half chances.

The draw leaves Sweden top of Group E on four points, with Slovakia second with three, Spain third on two points and the Poles bottom with one. Sweden play Poland in their final game on Wednesday when Spain meet Slovakia.

