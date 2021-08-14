These spaghetti strap sports bras are trending on Amazon — Get 3 for $11

Amazon

While there are a ton of cute sports bras out there, sometimes it is the sports bra you can relax in that seals the deal. No underwire, no fancy mesh detailing, no strappy back detail that’s hard to get over your head — just something plain and basic.

Whether you are working out, sleeping in or lounging around the house, the Fruit of the Loom Spaghetti Strap Cotton Pullover Sports Bras is the perfect addition to any casual outfit.

Available in sizes 32-44, these comfortable sports bras come in a value pack of three and are available in over 15 different color combinations. Plus, these bras are currently in the top 20 best sellers in Women’s Fashion on Amazon and have even earned an “Amazon’s Choice” badge!

According to the product description: “Designed with a full-coverage crop top neckline, the Fruit of the Loom strappy women’s sport bras can be flaunted under shirts and tanks for a cool flash of color. The smooth lines of these cotton sport bras make them versatile undergarments for casual wear and workout wear.”

Credit: Amazon

Also, these sports bras don’t have any clasps or hooks — just pull them on over your head, and you’re good to go. And since they feature a tag-free label, you won’t have to fuss with any annoying tags scratching your back or peeking out.

To keep them looking their best, the brand suggests hand-washing these bras (they’re 95% cotton, so you’ll want to avoid hot water and drying them on high heat if you do go the machine route to prevent shrinking).

Sometimes simple is the way to go. Grab a pack of three today and get comfy!

