SpaceX's Musk says Starlink has been told by some governments to block Russian news

March 5 (Reuters) - SpaceX chief Elon Musk said https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1499976967105433600 on Saturday that its Starlink satellite broadband service has been told by some governments, not Ukraine, to block Russian news sources.

"We will not do so unless at 'gunpoint', sorry to be a free speech absolutist", he said in a tweet.

Musk also said https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1499972826828259328 that SpaceX was reprioritized to cyber defense & overcoming signal jamming, will cause slight delays in Starship & Starlink V2.

Earlier this week, the SpaceX chief warned that there is a high chance that its Starlink could be "targeted" in Ukraine, which Russian invaded last week. (Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)