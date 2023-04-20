SpaceX Starship: Elon Musk's big rocket explodes on test flight

Elon Musk's SpaceX company's mammoth new rocket, Starship, has exploded on its maiden flight.

No-one was hurt in the uncrewed test that lifted off from Texas' east coast on Thursday morning local time.

After around three minutes into the flight, the rocket - the biggest ever developed - started to tumble out of control and was destroyed, most probably by onboard charges.

Mr Musk has said his company will try another launch in a couple of months.

SpaceX engineers still class the launch as a success, and say they will review the data collected as they work towards the next flight.

"Congrats @SpaceX team on an exciting test launch of Starship! Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months," Mr Musk tweeted.

A first attempt to fly the 120m-high vehicle on Monday was thwarted after nine minutes by a frozen valve.

Musk had tried to set expectations low for the launch.

Just getting the vehicle off the ground and not destroying the launch pad infrastructure would be considered "a win", he said before the rocket launched.

If it works in the future, the innovative rocket system will be used to take people and cargo into orbit, to the Moon and even Mars.

The top segment of Starship, also known as the ship, has taken flight previously on short hops, but this was the first time it launched with its lower-stage.

This immense booster, called simply Super Heavy, was fired while clamped to its launch mount in February. However, its cluster of engines on that occasion were throttled back to half their capability.

If, as promised, SpaceX went for 90% thrust on Thursday, the stage should have delivered something close to 70 meganewtons. This is equivalent to the force needed to propel almost 100 Concorde supersonic airliners at takeoff.

It's also double the thrust achieved by the Saturn V rocket that famously sent men to the Moon in the 1960s and 70s.

The rocket came very close to launching on Monday

The plan for the mission was to see the integrated Starship rocket fly out over the Gulf of Mexico.

The aim was to despatch the ship on a near-orbital trajectory that concluded with it splashing down in the Pacific, a couple of hundred km north of Hawaii.

Super Heavy, which powers the first two minutes and 50 seconds of flight, would have then tried to return close to the Texas coast once its lifting job was done.

But if the project were successful, it would have been transformative. But Musk has been clear that this is just the first step in a huge project.

The prospective payload performance to orbit of more than 100 tonnes a flight, allied to the low cost of operation - principally, just the cost of fuel - should open the door to an exciting future.

"We've got an arduous two or three years ahead of us with, probably, you know, many bumps on the road, but at the end of that, we should have something that enables a base on the Moon and a base on Mars," Mr Musk said this week.

The entrepreneur will initially use Starship to launch thousands more satellites for his broadband internet constellation in the sky - Starlink.

Only when engineers are confident in the vehicle's reliability will they permit people to fly on the rocket.

The first mission has already been lined up. It will be commanded by billionaire US businessman and fast-jet pilot Jared Isaacman. He's already flown to space in a SpaceX Dragon capsule.

The first flight around the Moon will be conducted by Japanese retail fashion billionaire Yusaku Maezawa. He will take eight artists with him as part of his DearMoon project.

The US space agency, Nasa, wants to use a version of Starship to land its astronauts on the Moon's surface.