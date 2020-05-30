SpaceX and NASA Successfully Launch Crew Dragon Spacecraft
NASA and SpaceX pulled off a successful launch Saturday of the Elon Musk-led company’s Falcon 9 rocket.
The spacecraft lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 3:22 PM ET, with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on board the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft.
The Dragon spacecraft is on a demo mission (its second) to the International Space Station.
The mission marked the first U.S. manned spaceflight since the 2011 end of NASA’s Space Shuttle program. It’s also the first private, commercially built manned spaceflight. (The Dragon spacecraft is designed to eventually carry private passengers into orbit, the ISS or beyond).
The planned launch was postponed Wednesday due to weather concerns.
