SpaceX loses Starship rocket after reaching space for first time

SpaceX’s mega rocket Starship was presumed to have failed minutes after lift-off during its second test flight on Saturday, after its first attempt ended in an explosion earlier this year.

The two-stage rocketship blasted off from a launch site near Boca Chica in Texas, sending the spacecraft around 55 miles above the Earth on a planned 90-minute flight into space.

But the rocket’s first stage booster exploded over the Gulf of Mexico shortly after detaching from the spaceship, a livestream showed.

The core Starship carried on travelling towards space, but SpaceX mission control announced a few minutes later that it had lost contact with the vehicle.

“We have lost the data from the second stage... we think we may have lost the second stage,” said John Insprucker, the host of the SpaceX livestream.

SpaceX lost contact with the spaceship after just eight minutes - Eric Gay/AP

The Starship breaks the sound barrier - Eric Gay/AP

About eight minutes into the test mission, a camera tracking the Starship appeared to show an explosion that would suggest the vehicle failed at that time. The rocket’s altitude was at 91 miles.

Howerver, the rocket system executed the crucial manoeuvre to separate the two stages at roughly 43 miles in altitude. The first stage booster was intended to plunge into the Gulf of Mexico, with the core Starship blasting further into space using its own engines.

But the booster blew up, and SpaceX has yet to reveal the fate of the Starship.

“With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s test will help us improve Starship’s reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multiplanetary,” said SpaceX.

The mission’s objective was to launch Starship into space just shy of reaching orbit, before it plunging through the Earth’s atmosphere for a splashdown off Hawaii’s coast.

Spectators donned fancy dress space suits for the launch - Go Nakamura/Reuters

The launch had been scheduled for Friday, but was pushed back by a day for a last-minute swap of flight-control hardware.

The launch was the second attempt to fly Starship into space, following an attempt in April that ended in an explosion about four minutes after lift-off.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which licensed the test flight, said there were no reported injuries or property damage.

The space regulator said: “A mishap occurred during the SpaceX Starship OFT-2 launch from Boca Chica, Texas, on Saturday, Nov 18. The anomaly resulted in a loss of the vehicle. No injuries or public property damage have been reported.”

The FAA said it will oversee a SpaceX-led investigation into the testing failure, and will need to approve SpaceX’s plan to prevent it from happening again.

Jim Free, an associate administrator at Nasa, said the test flight marked a step forward for Starship’s development programme.

Nasa is paying SpaceX more than $4bn for Starship. The space agency intends to use the spacecraft to land astronauts on the moon under its flagship Artemis programme.

A successful test would have marked a key step towards achieving SpaceX’s ambition of producing a large, multi-purpose spacecraft capable of sending people and cargo to the moon for Nasa, and ultimately to Mars.