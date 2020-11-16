SpaceX launches four astronauts to space station in new era for Nasa

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission, launches at the Kennedy Space Center - Reuters

SpaceX, the rocket company of high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, launched four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station on Sunday, Nasa's first full-fledged mission sending a crew into orbit aboard a privately owned spacecraft.

SpaceX's newly designed Crew Dragon capsule, which the crew has dubbed Resilience, lifted off atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 7.27 p.m. eastern time (0027 UK time on Monday) from Nasa's Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Sidelined by the coronavirus himself, SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk was forced to monitor the action from afar. He tweeted that he "most likely" had a moderate case of Covid-19. Nasa policy at Kennedy Space Centre requires anyone testing positive for coronavirus to quarantine and remain isolated.

An air leak caused an unexpected drop in capsule pressure less than two hours before launch, Nasa officials said. But technicians said they conducted a successful leak check, and the scheduled launch was still on.

The 27-hour ride to the space station, an orbiting laboratory some 250 miles above Earth, was originally scheduled to begin on Saturday. But the launch was postponed for a day due to forecasts of gusty winds - remnants of Tropical Storm Eta - that would have made a return landing for the Falcon 9's reusable booster stage difficult, Nasa officials said.

The astronauts donned their custom white flight suits and arrived at the Kennedy Space Centre launch pad on schedule at 4:30 p.m. in three white Tesla SUVs, flanked by Nasa and SpaceX personnel.

This SpaceX video grab shows Nasa's SpaceX Crew-1 members waiting for 2nd Stage separation, (from L) Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, Michael Hopkins and Soichi Noguchi, on Sunday night after launching from Nasa's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida - AFP

SpaceX mission operator Jay Aranha, speaking from the company's Hawthorne, California headquarters, told the crew to "have an amazing trip, and know that we are all for one."

Mission commander Mike Hopkins responded, saying "to all the people at Nasa and SpaceX, by working together through these difficult times, you've inspired the nation the world."

"And now it's time for us to do our part, Crew 1 for all," Mr Hopkins said.

Vice-President Mike Pence attended the launch and said beforehand that under President Donald Trump, America had "renewed our commitment to lead in human space exploration."

President-elect Joe Biden Tweeted his congratulations, saying the launch was "a testament to the power of science."

Congratulations to NASA and SpaceX on today's launch. It’s a testament to the power of science and what we can accomplish by harnessing our innovation, ingenuity, and determination. I join all Americans and the people of Japan in wishing the astronauts Godspeed on their journey. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 16, 2020

Nasa is calling the flight its first "operational" mission for a rocket and crew-vehicle system that was 10 years in the making. It represents a new era of commercially developed spacecraft - owned and operated by a private entity rather than Nasa - for sending Americans into orbit.

A trial flight of the SpaceX Crew Dragon in August, carrying just two astronauts to and from the space station, marked Nasa's first human space mission to be launched from US soil in nine years, following the end of the space shuttle programme in 2011. In the intervening years, US astronauts have had to hitch rides into orbit aboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft.

The Resilience crew includes commander Mike Hopkins and two fellow Nasa astronauts, mission pilot Victor Glover and physicist Shannon Walker. They were joined by Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, making his third trip to space after previously flying on the US shuttle in 2005 and Soyuz in 2009.

