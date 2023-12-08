SpaceX launches 22 Starlink satellites into space from California

A SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket toped with 22 Starlink satellites into space from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base early Friday. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Friday successfully launched another batch of 22 Starlink satellites into space from California.

The Falcon 9 rocket launched at 12:03 a.m. PST from Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in the Golden State, marking SpaceX's 91st orbital mission of the year.

The first-stage booster, which was on its 13th flight, returned to Earth where it landed upon the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which was awaiting its arrival in the Pacific Ocean.

About an hour prior to the launch, SpaceX had announced that "all systems are looking good" and weather was 70% favorable for the launch.

The mission is to add another nearly two dozen satellites into low-Earth orbit where they will join the more than 5,000 other satellites that make up the Starlink constellation that provides high-speed, low-latency Internet worldwide.

The launch comes a little more than 24 hours after SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites into space from Florida.