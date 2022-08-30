SpaceX to launch more Starlink satellites from Vandeberg tonight. Here’s how to watch

A SpaceX rocket will launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Tuesday night, carrying 46 more of the aerospace company’s Starlink satellites into orbit.

The launch is scheduled for 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, with a backup opportunity on Wednesday at the same time, according to SpaceX.

The launch will use the company’s Falcon 9 rocket; the first-stage booster that will be used previously launched the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, Double Asteroid Redirection Test and four other Starlink missions, according to SpaceX.

Targeting Tuesday, August 30 for a Falcon 9 launch of 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from SLC-4E in California → https://t.co/B5h0U2AU6V — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 30, 2022

Following separation, the Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth and land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The company launched 46 other Starlink satellites into orbit from Vandenberg earlier this month.

How to watch Vandenberg rocket launch

The SpaceX launch will likely be viewable from around the Central Coast, depending on the weather conditions and whether Vandenberg’s infamous fog makes an appearance.

There are several viewing areas around the Lompoc area for those interested in watching the spectacle live.

Cars often line up along Ocean Avenue, also known as Highway 246, with hundreds of spectators sitting on top of their vehicles or on the side of the road waiting for the rocket to come shooting up over the hills.

Other popular viewing sites include spots along Firefighter, Harris Grade and Santa Lucia roads.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff and can be watched online at spacex.com/launches/sl3-4.