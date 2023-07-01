SpaceX launch: UCL Euclid telescope prepares for lift-off - watch live
A mission to discover the missing 95 per cent of the universe will launch in a matter of minutes as the Euclid telescope is sent into space.
Attached to a SpaceX rocket, Elon Musk’s company, it will search for dark energy and dark matter, the mysterious forces which bind galaxies together and drag them apart.
The Euclid telescope, which boasts a field of vision 250 times larger than the Hubble Space Telescope, will look 10 billion years into the past to find how these forces shaped the early universe.
The mission is due for lift-off from Cape Canaveral in Florida at 4:12pm (BST).
03:43 PM BST
What are the key timings for the launch?
4:11pm BST (11:11am local time) Euclid launches on SpaceX Falcon 9
4:53pm BST (11:53am local time) Separation of Euclid from Falcon 9
4:57pm BST (11:57am local time) Earliest expected time to acquire Euclid’s signal
03:39 PM BST
SpaceX rocket is 'green for launch'
✅ Green for launch! 🚀 https://t.co/bcQcK1b6Jh
— ESA (@esa) July 1, 2023
03:34 PM BST
How did Britain help design the Euclid telescope?
The Euclid telescope mission, which has been decades in the making, involves 2,500 scientists - many of them from Britain.
It includes a camera developed by University College London, who worked with the Open University and teams across Europe, which is designed to capture visible light.
The camera, one of the largest ever sent into space, will take high-resolution images of the universe going back 10 billion years.
03:23 PM BST
Pictured: SpaceX rocket on launchpad as countdown continues
03:19 PM BST
What is the Euclid telescope mission hoping to achieve?
The Euclid telescope will search dark matter and dark energy, two forces that make up 95 per cent of the universe.
Using instruments in both the visible light and infra-red spectrums, it will create the largest and most accurate 3-D map of space and time that has ever been achieved.
Its field of vision is hundreds of times larger than the Hubble Space Telescope, and will create more data in one day than Hubble has ever produced.
03:11 PM BST
Weather is 90 per cent favourable for take-off, says SpaceX
Falcon 9 went vertical at SLC-40 early this morning ahead of today’s targeted launch of the @ESA Euclid mission; weather is currently 90% favorable for liftoff at 11:12 a.m. ET → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK pic.twitter.com/WGpqEvis6b
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 1, 2023
03:02 PM BST
Countdown begins as Euclid prepares for launch
Morning from Cape Canaveral in Florida where Euclid will launch at 11:12 am local time (4:12 BST), writes Sarah Knapton.
It’s a lovely day here and looking like perfect weather for launch. About 30C, hardly any clouds in the sky and not much wind.
Euclid is now switched on and LEOP (Launch and Early Orbit Phase’) countdown has begun.
The spacecraft is not yet on internal power, which will only happen just before launch.
We’re about to get the bus up to the press site for launch so will be keeping you posted with developments.