SpaceX Launches 2 NASA Astronauts Into Orbit In Historic Mission

A SpaceX rocket made history by carrying two NASA astronauts into orbit.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft blasted off Saturday afternoon atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on a flight to the International Space Station. The mission marks the first time that Americans have launched into space from U.S. soil in almost a decade; the last U.S. space shuttle took off from the Kennedy Space Center in 2011.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken (right) and Doug Hurley sit in a vehicle after walking out of the Operations and Checkout Building on their way to the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft. (Photo: Joe Raedle via Getty Images)

The launch was also the first time a private company ― in this case, Elon Musk’s SpaceX ― put people in space.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

