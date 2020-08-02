SpaceX Dragon returns to Earth, splashes down near Pensacola, Florida
The first NASA-SpaceX astronauts have returned to Earth after more than two months in space, splashing down near Pensacola, Florida, at 2:48 p.m. ET.
The weather conditions appeared "great" for the parachute splashdown, tweeted NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.
"Thanks for flying @SpaceX."
📍 Current Location: Planet Earth
A 2:48pm ET, @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug splashed down, marking the first splashdown of an American crew spacecraft in 45 years. #LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/zO3KlNwxU3
— NASA (@NASA) August 2, 2020
Crew Dragon Endeavour's deorbit burn commenced at 1:56 p.m. and was completed at about 2:13 p.m. ET.
At about 2:36 p.m. ET, a communications blackout began and the Dragon went fully autonomous. The blackout lasted about four minutes.
We are GO for the deorbit burn. #LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/5nj0leNHET
— NASA (@NASA) August 2, 2020
Coming in hot https://t.co/dzFr5BNBfF
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 2, 2020
Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, who left Earth on May 30, undocked from the International Space Station at about 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.
MORE: Meet Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, the history-making NASA and SpaceX astronauts
Stakes were high as the astronauts only had 48 hours of oxygen in their capsule after undocking.
A recovery boat with several dozen crew members, including NASA flight surgeons, waited in the Gulf of Mexico for the astronauts.
Once the astronauts reach the port in Pensacola, they will board the NASA Gulfstream and head to Houston for a ceremony at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base.
MORE: History-making NASA-SpaceX astronauts undock from International Space Station
Behnken said Friday he was most excited to see his family and his 6-year-old son, saying, "He's changed a lot in the couple of months that we've been up here."
On Sunday morning Hurley and Behnken woke up to a message from their children who were all excited for their return.
Space dads @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug woke up aboard @SpaceX’s Dragon Endeavour to hear a message from their sons, awaiting the #LaunchAmerica crew’s arrival back on planet Earth. pic.twitter.com/ZhtZzpLYhu
— NASA (@NASA) August 2, 2020
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
SpaceX Dragon returns to Earth, splashes down near Pensacola, Florida originally appeared on abcnews.go.com