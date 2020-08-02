SpaceX Dragon returns to Earth, splashes down near Pensacola, Florida

The first NASA-SpaceX astronauts have returned to Earth after more than two months in space, splashing down near Pensacola, Florida, at 2:48 p.m. ET.

The weather conditions appeared "great" for the parachute splashdown, tweeted NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

"Thanks for flying @SpaceX." 📍 Current Location: Planet Earth A 2:48pm ET, @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug splashed down, marking the first splashdown of an American crew spacecraft in 45 years. #LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/zO3KlNwxU3 — NASA (@NASA) August 2, 2020

Crew Dragon Endeavour's deorbit burn commenced at 1:56 p.m. and was completed at about 2:13 p.m. ET.

At about 2:36 p.m. ET, a communications blackout began and the Dragon went fully autonomous. The blackout lasted about four minutes.

Coming in hot https://t.co/dzFr5BNBfF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 2, 2020

Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, who left Earth on May 30, undocked from the International Space Station at about 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Stakes were high as the astronauts only had 48 hours of oxygen in their capsule after undocking.

PHOTO: The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, carrying NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley, undocks from the International Space Station (ISS), Aug. 1, 2020. (NASA/EPA via Shutterstock)

A recovery boat with several dozen crew members, including NASA flight surgeons, waited in the Gulf of Mexico for the astronauts.

PHOTO: NASA and SpaceX support teams onboard the SpaceX GO Navigator recovery ship, prepare for the landing of the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour, Aug. 2, 2020, in the Gulf of Mexico off the cost of Pensacola, Florida. (Bill Ingalls/NASA/AFP via Getty Images)

Once the astronauts reach the port in Pensacola, they will board the NASA Gulfstream and head to Houston for a ceremony at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base.

Behnken said Friday he was most excited to see his family and his 6-year-old son, saying, "He's changed a lot in the couple of months that we've been up here."

PHOTO: NASA astronauts Bob Behnken, left, and Doug Hurley participate in a fully integrated test of SpaceX Crew Dragon flight hardware at the SpaceX processing facility on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, March 30, 2020. (NASA/EPA via Shutterstock, FILE)

On Sunday morning Hurley and Behnken woke up to a message from their children who were all excited for their return.

Space dads @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug woke up aboard @SpaceX’s Dragon Endeavour to hear a message from their sons, awaiting the #LaunchAmerica crew’s arrival back on planet Earth. pic.twitter.com/ZhtZzpLYhu — NASA (@NASA) August 2, 2020

