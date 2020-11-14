What is the SpaceX Crew Dragon?

Elon Musk's SpaceX has built the Crew Dragon to carry astronauts to the International Space Station. It's part of Nasa's plan to hand over space station flights to private companies. Here's our guide to the vehicle.

Elon Musk says human spaceflight had always been the fundamental goal for his pioneering company SpaceX.

The entrepreneur achieved that ambition on Saturday 30 May 2020, when the Crew Dragon spacecraft carried astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken into orbit for a rendezvous with the space station, or ISS. It was the first crewed vehicle to fly from US soil since the retirement of the shuttle in 2011.

SpaceX and Boeing have both been developing spacecraft to take over the job of crew transport from Nasa. The space agency filled the gap between the last shuttle flight and the Crew Dragon launch by purchasing rides to the ISS on Russia's Soyuz vehicle.

Crew Dragon evolved from an earlier spacecraft, called Dragon 1, which launched 20 times on missions to deliver cargo to the ISS between May 2012 and March 2020.

An overview of Crew Dragon

In May 2014, Musk unveiled the seven-seat Crew Dragon concept during an event at SpaceX's headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

Like Dragon 1, it's a capsule design - like the Apollo command modules that carried astronauts to the Moon.

From launch up until shortly before re-entry, the capsule is attached to a section called the trunk, which has solar panels, heat-removal radiators, space for cargo, and fins to provide stability during emergency aborts. Together, the capsule and trunk stand around 8.1m (26.7ft) tall, with a diameter of 4m (13ft).

The Crew Dragon is equipped with 16 Draco thrusters that are used to manoeuvre the vehicle in orbit. Each Draco is capable of producing 90 pounds of force in the vacuum of space.

If anything goes wrong during lift-off, the capsule has a launch escape system (LES) consisting of eight SuperDraco engines that each produce 16,000 pounds of force. The LES quickly separates Crew Dragon from its rocket.

Inside the spacecraft

SpaceX engineer John Federspiel, says: "When we wanted to take Dragon and make it human-rated, I think we took a different approach to spaceship design than has previously been done, because we wanted this to feel like a 21st Century spaceship.

"Probably one of the biggest features of Dragon are the touchscreens on the inside. We designed them not just to be very functional, but with a user experience in mind."

The three large displays that allow the commander and pilot to monitor systems and control the spacecraft are a world away from the analogue buttons and dials that featured in the cockpits of previous vehicles such as the space shuttle.

