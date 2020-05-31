SpaceX Capsule Successfully Docks At International Space Station
Click here to read the full article.
Some 19 hours after it left Cape Canaveral in Florida, a SpaceX capsule carrying two NASA astronauts has successfully docked at the International Space Station on Sunday morning.
The mission marks the first time a private company has put humans into space.
More from Deadline
How To Watch The Ongoing Historic SpaceX Mission Online & On TV
Historic SpaceX Launch Scrubbed Due To Weather; Will Retry Saturday
The capsule arrived 15 minutes ahead of schedule, as astronauts Robert L. Behnken and Douglas G. Hurley took over manual control for the docking.
“It’s been a real honor to be just a small part of this nine-year endeavor since the last time a United States spaceship has docked with the International Space Station,” Hurley said to Mission Control.
If the astronauts safely return to earth, it will open up a world of possibilities for commerce and potentially even space tourism.
NASA and SpaceX, the company owned by eccentric entrepreneur Elon Musk, joined for a successful launch Saturday of the company’s Falcon 9 rocket.
The spacecraft lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 3:22 PM ET.
This demo mission marked the first U.S. manned spaceflight since the 2011 end of NASA’s Space Shuttle program. The spacecraft is designed to eventually carry private passengers into orbit, the ISS or beyond).
Best of Deadline
Coronavirus: U.S. Death Toll At 101,711 As Global Cases Top 5.7 Million - Update
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.