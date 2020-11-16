'Star Wars' Fans Noticed An Adorable Addition To The New Space Station Crew

This is the way... to the International Space Station.

Eagle-eyed “Star Wars” fans spotted an adorable addition to the crew launched into space on Sunday: The Child, better known as Baby Yoda.

A plush toy of the beloved character from the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” was used to let the four astronauts aboard know they’ve reached zero gravity:

F9/Crew-1: No additional word on the propellant line heater issue; meanwhile, live video from inside the Crew Dragon included a shot of the astronauts' zero-gravity indicator -- a Baby Yoda doll pic.twitter.com/sXEioy6H8v — William Harwood (@cbs_spacenews) November 16, 2020

Watch the flight video closely and you’ll see Baby Yoda make a few cameos, floating among the crew:

Views inside the Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft reveal a “Baby Yoda” toy joined the astronauts on the launch as their zero G indicator.https://t.co/baLJVLCH0T pic.twitter.com/wNBNcOCo1m — Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) November 16, 2020

SpaceX has a bit of a history of using adorable zero-g indicators, such as a plush anthropomorphic Earth last year and a stuffed dinosaur during the company’s first crewed launch this year.

The Crew Dragon capsule is set to dock with the ISS on Monday.

