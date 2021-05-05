Space wine: Bottle of Bordeaux that spent more than a year in orbit up for sale for reported $1 million

Ryan W. Miller, USA TODAY
·3 min read

What does space wine taste like? Well, for $1 million, you can try for yourself.

After returning from orbit in January, a bottle of French wine that aged for more than a year on the International Space Station is being sold by Christie's, the auction house said Tuesday.

The bottle of Pétrus 2000 was one of a dozen bottles of Bordeaux that were launched into space in November 2019 and spent more than a year in orbit as part of a series of experiments in agricultural science.

"After spending almost 440 days in space, or the equivalent of 300 trips to the moon, legendary Bordeaux wine Pétrus comes back having been transformed in a way which is, literally, out of this world," said Nicolas Gaume, CEO of Space Cargo Unlimited, the European startup that sent the wine to space.

Christie's said the wine is available for immediate purchase through a private sale and proceeds from the sale will go toward future research. The Associated Press reported the auction house expects the sale to be worth $1 million.

The bottle is also being sold with "a unique trunk, imagined and handcrafted by the Parisian Maison d’Arts Les Ateliers Victor, alongside a bottle of terrestrial Pétrus 2000, a decanter, glasses and a corkscrew made from a meteorite."

More on space wine: A dozen bottles of fine French wine sent to space to age for one year

A bottle of Petrus red wine that spent a year orbiting the world in the International Space Station is pictured in Paris Monday, May 3, 2021.
A bottle of Petrus red wine that spent a year orbiting the world in the International Space Station is pictured in Paris Monday, May 3, 2021.

Researchers conducting the experiment sent the case of Bordeaux to study how space, with differing levels of gravity and radiation than on Earth, would affect the wines' aging. Gaume previously said climate change's impact on agriculture was among the motivations for pursuing the research.

"This bottle of Pétrus 2000 marks a momentous step in the pursuit of developing and gaining a greater understanding of the maturation of wine," said Tim Triptree, international director of Christie’s Wine & Spirits Department.

Hundreds of merlot and cabernet sauvignon vine snippets were also sent into space for study. In all, six experiments were launched "to research how plants adapt to the stress of space conditions to develop innovative solutions for the future of food and agriculture on Earth."

Pétrus 2000 was selected for aging because it is a predominately mono-varietal wine and has a "documented history that allows the effects of the time that the wine spent in space to be measured." In March, the wine was analyzed, and, of course, tasted, for the first time since returning.

A dozen wine professionals and scientists participated in the tasting, comparing a space bottle to one that spent its whole time on Earth.

"The initial results found the bottles positively endured all the constraints of preparation, travel, and storage on the ISS. Remarkable differences in the color, aroma and taste components were noted, and the wines sampled were commended for their complexity and considered to be great wines," Christie's said in a statement.

Contributing: Joshua Bote, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Space wine: French Bordeaux aged in space being sold by Christie's

