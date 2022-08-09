Space of the Week: This Tone-on-Tone Kitchen Features the Trendiest Color of the Year

Space of Week, Green Tiled Kitchen

Two Pair Photography

It's all about color in the kitchen right now, and this one in Abilene, Texas, is as saturated as they come. Catering to the homeowner's funky, cool tastes, designer Rebecca Gibbs went all in with a green palette built around emerald tiles. "I didn't want the space to be overly bright. I wanted it to feel cozy and warm," she says. She chose a soft sage for the cupboards, which coordinates with the tile's grout, and wood floors and marble counters to balance out the green.

RELATED: These Will Be the Top Decor Trends of 2022, According to Design Pros

Color Theory

An all-green room might be a bit much. Mixing in neutral elements, like cream bar stools and wooden shelves, prevents color fatigue.

Set in Stone

The backsplash above the stove, made of the same Carrara marble used for the countertops, breaks up the dark tiling, which otherwise could feel heavy.

Get the Look:

The Perfect Paint

After collecting dozens of sage green paint swatches, it can be hard to finally pick a paint. To avoid decision fatigue, grab a sample of Sherwin-Williams' Burma Jade, a mid-tone color that pairs well with off-white moldings.

sage paint

Style Stars

An interlocking pattern of stars and crosses adds geometric interest to the room. The deep evergreen color of the tiles lends depth yet stays on palette.

Green Star Tiles

Golden Glow

In a room filled with so much green, flashes of gold—the wall sconces, drawer pulls—become standout features.