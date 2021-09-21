Space of the Week: This At-Home Office Gives Beach Vibes a Cool Confidence

beachy home office with blue rug, large art, and wooden desk

Design by Raili Clasen / Photography by Ed Pulella

When designer Raili Clasen saw this space off the entrance of a Newport Beach, Calif. home, she knew form and function had been tossed about like a boat on ocean waves. "It was a pretty sizable sitting room that was just becoming a dumping ground," she remembers. The property belonged to Christina Haack of HGTV fame, and she was in the midst of filming two shows for the network while caring for her three young children. Clasen was hired to right the ship, calm the storm, or whatever the nautical equivalent is to transforming a "catch all" corner into an enclave of purpose and style. It seemed only natural that Haack could use an office. "She needed a space to work, while still being at home with the kids," Clasen says.

RELATED: 6 Smart Ways to Make Your Small Home Office Work for You

Clasen replaced the floors with white oak to match the rest of the house, and then focused on furnishings that would help Haack get stuff done. "We found a reclaimed oak desk, and because storage was needed, we pulled it away from the wall so that a console could fit behind it," Clasen says. "The console stores all of her samples and paperwork, so that everything has a place."

Given that Haack's home is only a mile from the beach, the palette reflects those sunny surroundings with bright white walls, two puffy-cloud side chairs, and woven textures atop a rug reminiscent of the surf. And while the black marble fireplace might catch the eye—it does tie in the black-framed windows well, after all—Clasen would argue that the photograph behind the desk is the room's real showstopper.

"The fearless shot of Ellen O'Neal bombing down a hill was a reminder for Christina to go for it, which is what she was doing with her new chapter in life," Clasen says. The office turned out to be a space of purpose, style, and unabashed confidence. It's just what a working woman needs.

Story continues

Get the Look:

An Ocean-Inspired Rug

For a similar style rug to the one featured in the home office, check out this option that recalls undulating waves.

Blue Shag Rug

Affordable Oversized Art

To transport yourself to the beach every time you sit down to work, order a large 55-by-79-inch print from Juniper Print Shop. The artwork itself costs just $160, and when paired with an IKEA frame, this gigantic statement piece will only set you back $229.

Beach Art Print in Living Room

Less Serious Storage

Storage isn't typically considered the fun part of home decorating, but when a cane console is repurposed as a filing cabinet, it certainly feels less serious. This piece will infuse a home office with laid-back beach vacation energy.

Cane Console on legs

Fiddle Leaf Fig

To bring the outdoors in and freshen the air in your home office, invest in a cult-favorite tree with sculptural leaves.