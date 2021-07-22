Space technology applications being used for digital education in country: Centre

Representative image

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Space technology applications are being used for digital education in the country, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, he said satellite communication is being used for beaming the educational contents in digital mode by 19 States and Andaman and Nicobar Islands under Tele-education Programme.

"Further, the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) is also beaming 51 educational channels using satellite communication," he said.

Apart from this, the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing is actively involved in training beneficiaries (such as UG/PG and Doctorate students, working professionals, academicians, school teachers and school students) on Space Technology and its Applications using digital platforms, the minister said.

"During the last one year, about 2.42 lakh participants benefitted from these programmes," Singh said according to the Department of Space.

He said that the Space Sector is opened up for larger participation of non-governmental entities which is expected to bring in wide opportunities to provide space-based applications including digital education. (ANI)