For a space-saving home gym, try one of these unique kettlebells

Incorporate resistance training into your workout no matter the size of your gym with these kettlebells.
Buying free weights for your home gym is an easy way to incorporate resistance training into your workouts. But individual sets of weights not only make your home gym more cluttered, they leave you with less room to move.

Adjustable weights, like adjustable dumbbells and kettlebells, offer innovative strength training solutions that save space, including removable handles or weights with multiple handles. Consider these options to outfit your home gym.

1. For smart tracking: JaxJox KettlebellConnect 2.0

The JaxJox KettlebellConnect 2.0 connects to your phone via Bluetooth and tracks your reps, sets, average power and total weight in real time. The companion app gives you access to about 100 helpful instructional videos on how to perform kettlebell exercises like deadlifts, single-arm swings and cleans. And its adjustable load ranges from 12 to 42 pounds in 6-pound increments, letting you vary the weight from exercise to exercise.

To our reviewer, the kettlebell feels durable and the handle provides a secure, non-slip grip throughout workouts. It’s easy to change the load with the press of a button, and its weight range makes it suitable for a range of fitness levels.

$250 at Best Buy

2. For a huge library of workouts: Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell

This adjustable kettlebell can replace six individual weights—8, 12, 20, 25, 35 and 40 pounds—just by twisting a dial. It also comes with a one-year membership for Bowflex’s exercise class platform, JRNY (pronounced: “journey”), so you can enjoy strength training, HIIT classes and more.

The Bowflex SelectTech 840 is a popular option with Amazon shoppers, earning 4.8 stars from more than 5,000 reviews. Reviewers say this kettlebell is easy to use and feels like it would last a long time, though some say that the handle can get slippery during particularly sweaty workouts.

$150 at Bowflex

3. For a dumbbell and a kettlebell in one: YBell

If you’re debating between a pair of dumbbells or kettlebells, try a pair of weights from YBell. These triangular handheld weights have four handles—one in the center of the prism-shaped weight and three on the perimeter. Holding the YBell by its center handle lets you use it as a traditional dumbbell, holding it by one of the outside handles allows for a kettlebell style grip, and holding it by two of the outside handles gives you a wider stance, allowing it to be used like a medicine ball during workouts.

YBells come in a variety of weights—the Arc Series ranges from 2.4 to 5.5 pounds, the Neo Series from 10 to 27 pounds and the Pro Series from 31 to 44 pounds. Once you settle on the right weight option (or options) for you, you can download the YBell app for videos on how to utilize your YBell in your workout routine.

Starting at $40 at YBell

4. For using old dumbbells in new ways: Kettle Gryp

Kettle Gryp is a nifty tool that allows you to turn almost any dumbbell into a kettlebell. You just snap the Kettle Gryp handle around the dumbbell’s handle and start lifting. It can be used on dumbbells weighing up to 55 pounds, and is a great way to get more use out of workout equipment you might already have.

Kettle Gryp has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with more than 7,600 reviews and reviewers say they’re impressed with how well this device works. Satisfied reviewers say it fits snugly around multiple dumbbells they’ve used, but note you may need to adjust your stance during certain exercises as the converted dumbbells are wider than a traditional kettlebell.

$35 at Amazon

5. For a compact option: Powerblock Adjustable Kettlebell

For a more compact adjustable-load option, try this one from Powerblock. It converts from 18 to 35 pounds, effectively replacing four individual kettlebells. It measures 5¾ inches long, 4¼ inches wide and 10 inches tall, smaller than many other adjustable options and more on par with the size of a regular kettlebell. To change the load, you move the pin to your desired weight and start exercising.

The Powerblock kettlebell has 4.6 stars on Amazon from roughly 150 reviews. Reviewers applaud its quality, saying it feels especially durable and long-lasting, and think the Powerblock option is easy to use and comfortable to exercise with.

$169 at Amazon

6. For lightweight resistance: Jpodream Adjustable Kettlebell

If you’re not looking to lift heavy, the Jpodream adjustable kettlebell is a great choice. The handle and top plate weigh 5 pounds, which you can use on its own or lock it into the included 3- or 4-pound plates (or both) for a total of 8, 9 or 12 pounds. It also comes in teal or pink to brighten up your home gym.

This kettlebell has a 4.7-star rating and more than 1,400 reviews on Amazon. Reviewers say it’s easy to lock and unlock the plates and the colors help beautify their workouts.

$36 at Amazon 

7. For good value with a variety of loads: Stamina 36-Pound Adjustable Kettle Versa-Bell

For a wider range of resistance, try the no-frills Stamina 36-Pound adjustable kettle versa-bell, which ranges from 16 to 36 pounds and replaces six individual weights. It features a wide, flat base and a square storage platform to keep it sturdy, while the wide cast-iron handle allows for an easy, no-slip grip with one or two hands.

It has 4.7 stars from reviewers, who say this kettlebell is very easy to use and well-made, and provides enough and versatility so as to not have to purchase two different sets of kettlebells.

$149.95 at HSN

