The Space power electronics market is projected to grow from USD 205 million in 2021 to USD 435 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.2%

Space power electronics is the application of electronics on satellites, spacecraft, launch vehicles, space stations and rovers to control and convert electric power from one form to other. It deals with the processing of high voltages and currents to deliver power that supports a variety of needs.

New York, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, a power electronic system can comprise a modular power electronic subsystem (PESS) connected to a source and load at its input and output power ports, respectively. Semiconductor devices such as metal-oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFET), insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBT), mos-controlled thyristor (MCT), and gate-turn-off thyristors (GTO) represent the cornerstone of modem power electronic converters.

Major manufacturers in this market are based in North America and Europe. Infineon Technologies (Germany), Texas Instrument Incorporated US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Onsemi (US), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan) are among a few leading players operating in the space power electronics market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant damage to the economic activities of countries across the world.The manufacturing of space power electronics, subsystems, and components has also been impacted.

Although satellite systems are critically important, disruptions in the supply chain have halted their manufacturing processes for the time being.Resuming manufacturing activities depends on the level of COVID-19 exposure, the level at which manufacturing operations are running, and import-export regulations, among other factors.

While companies may still be taking in orders, delivery schedules may not be fixed.

Based on device type, the power IC segment is expected to lead the space power electronics market from 2021 to 2026.
Power ICs are integrated circuits that include multiple power rails and power management functions within a single chip.Power ICs are frequently used to power small, battery-operated devices since the integration of multiple functions into a single chip result in more efficient use of space and system power.

Functions commonly integrated into a PMIC include voltage converters and regulators, battery chargers, battery fuel gauges, LED drivers, real-time clocks, power sequencers, and power control. The Power ICs consist of Power Management ICs and Application Specific ICs.

Based on application, the satellite segment is expected to lead the space power electronics market from 2021 to 2026.
Satellites are increasingly being adopted in modern communication technologies.The introduction of wireless satellite internet and development of miniature hardware systems are exploiting numerous opportunities in the field of satellite-enabled communication.

Over the past decade, there has been an explosion of activity in the small satellite world, driven by technology breakthroughs, industry commercialization, and private investments.There is a growing demand for space exploration, which enables small satellites to achieve attitude and orbit control, orbital transfers, and end-of-life deorbiting.

Miniaturization of power electronic technologies are performing very well for CubeSats. Also, rapid growth in the NewSpace industry has led to the greater use of modular components like miniaturized rad-hard MOSFETs, gate drivers, DC-DC converters and solid-state relays.
Based on region, North America is expected to lead the space power electronics market from 2021 to 2026.The US is a lucrative market for space power electronics in the North American region.

The US government is increasingly investing in advanced space power electronics technologies to enhance the quality and effectiveness of satellite communication, deep space exploration. The increasing investment on satellite equipment to enhance defense and surveillance capabilities of the armed forces, modernization of existing communication in military platforms, critical infrastructure and law enforcement agencies using satellite systems, are key factors expected to drive the space power electronics market in North America. Boeing-manufactured O3b mPOWER satellites are widely using radiation-fault-tolerant DC-DC converter power modules for better power conversion

The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the space power electronics market:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%
• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%
• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 25%, Rest of the World – 25%.

Research Coverage:
This market study covers space power electronics market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on Device Type, Application, Platform Type, Voltage, Current, Material and Region.

This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.

Reasons to buy this report:
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall space power electronics market.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on space power electronics offered by the top players in the market
• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the space power electronics market
• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the space power electronics market across varied regions
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the space power electronics market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the space power electronics market
