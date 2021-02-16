Space NK is launching a spring beauty box worth £156 for just £85, this is what’s inside

Available from 23 February, it could be the perfect lockdown treat for yourself or someone special (The Independent )

Beauty retailer Space NK has unveiled its spring beauty edit for 2021, with a curated box of make-up, skincare, fragrance and haircare products.

Launching on 23 February, it’s described as a “thoughtful edit of mood-boosting home fragrance, skincare saviours and a make-up must haves”, many of which we’re already big fans of here at IndyBest.

With warmer weather, longer hours of daylight and the end of lockdown (hopefully) on the horizon, it’s an ideal way to refresh your routine and treat yourself to some new beauty bits while scoring a huge bargain.

The value of all the products totals £156, but the box will be available to customers for just £85, which is an impressive saving of £71. Some of the luxury brands included are Caudalie, Tan-Luxe and Neom.

With Mother’s Day fast approaching (14 March), it would make a great gift to send to someone else, particularly if you might not be able to meet up in person.

If it has piqued your interest, we’ve got the lowdown on all the products you’ll find in the box, and everything you need to know before you splurge.

Paula’s Choice skin perfecting 2% BHA liquid exfoliant: £28, Spacenk.com

This chemical exfoliant is a beta-hydroxy acid that’s ideal if you’re prone to spots and have oily or combination skin. The salicylic-acid-rich formula is designed to be swept across clean skin with a soaked cotton pad, to slough off dead skin cells and exfoliate inside clogged pores that cause breakouts.

Gentle enough to use daily after cleansing and before your moisturiser, it’s anti-inflammatory and won’t dry skin out either. It’s also fast-acting, so you’ll see radiant results within days.

Tan Luxe super glow serum SPF30: £39, Spacenk.com

Multitasking tanning brand Tan Luxe created this self-tanning lotion for the face to give skin a sunkissed glow while tackling dehydration and protecting from UV rays with SPF30. Infused with chia seed, coconut, raspberry seed and avocado oils, it promises to reduce inflammation, protect from pollutants and brighten your complexion simultaneously.

You can customise the tan it provides by using anything between four and 12 drops massaged into clean skin and followed with your usual moisturiser. Just remember to wash your hands after applying it to avoid streaks decorating your hands as the tan develops.

We also love Tan Luxe’s super glow hyaluronic acid self-tan serum (£35, Spacenk.com) which is better suited to drier skin types and appeared in our fake tan buying guide. Our reviewer described it as: “Gentle and hydrating, providing a healthy glow without clinging to dry areas of the face (a common problem with other face tans).”

Caudalie beauty elixir: £12, Spacenk.com

This plant-based mist is a refreshing burst of moisture for parched skin. Perfect to keep at your deskside for top-ups in-between zoom calls, it’s a fragrant blend of rose, grape and rosemary without being overwhelming or irritating sensitive skin.

It can also be used as a setting spray for your make-up without disrupting your carefully blended foundation. And when summer rolls around, it’ll come in handy for keeping you cool, having previously appeared in our guide to hydrating face mists to help you get through a heatwave.

Living Proof phd dry shampoo: £10, Spacenk.com

If we’re being honest, our haircare routine has been lacking during lockdown. With nowhere to go, we’re washing it less and opting for a messy bun most days. This dry shampoo from the hair experts at Living Proof is a gamechanger if you want to get the most from your locks without washing them as often.

Once spritzed onto roots, leave for 30 seconds then brush or massage in with your fingertips to distribute the product to reduce oil, sweat and even odour, leaving you with clean-looking hair. It leaves behind no residue or traces of white powder – the tell-tale signs of dry shampoo. We’re also huge fans of the Living Proof full dry volume blast (£25, Feelunique.com) that earned a spot in our guide to the best hair volumizing products, so you’re in good hands.

Neom happiness diffuser: £38, Spacenk.com

We’re keen to explore anything that can make our home a calm oasis, especially as lockdown has got us itching with cabin fever. A luxury reed diffuser is one way to create a more relaxing aroma and this one from Neom features a blend of 100 per cent natural fragrances with neroli, mimosa and lemon.

The stylish black reeds and the glass bottle add a chic touch to any windowsill or bathroom shelf, so even when it’s run out, it’ll still keep your home looking good. We also love the Neom scent to de-stress real luxury reed diffuser (£38, Johnlewis.com) which appeared in our guide to the best reed diffusers. Our reviewer sang its praises, saying: “The combination of notes not only smelled wonderful but helped us wind down and relax – the perfect scent for the bedroom for people with difficulty sleeping, or to chill out before a massage.”

Hourglass caution extreme lash mascara: £29, Spacenk.com

This vegan mascara took the top spot in our guide to the best mascaras. “With a tapered bristle brush, it is easy to apply, with the fine ‘nib’ making it easy to reach even the fine lashes at the corners of the eyes,” said our tester.

They also loved that it didn’t clump and could be built up in layers, with lashes remaining soft and gorgeous. “The pigment is a deep and winning black. An exceptional all-rounder,” they added.

