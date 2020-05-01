'Space Jam' reboot officially titled 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

Detail from the poster for Space Jam. (Warner Bros.)

Basketball star LeBron James has revealed the full title of the Space Jam reboot.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is still set for a 2021 release date, according to James, despite much of the Hollywood calendar being thrown into chaos by the coronavirus pandemic.

The athlete shared the update on his Instagram page, posting a short video showing him wearing a cap bearing the film's title.

He confirmed the release date in the caption.

A New Legacy is a reboot of the 1996 classic Space Jam, which starred basketball great Michael Jordan as well as a host of other NBA stars.

It also featured characters from the Looney Tunes universe, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Taz, as it told a fictionalised account of how Jordan spent the years following his initial retirement from the NBA in 1993.

In Space Jam, he joins the Looney Tunes to help them win their freedom in a basketball match against the owner of an intergalactic theme park.

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 11: LeBron James and Maverick Carter attend the Beats In The Six And Drake Welcome Dinner at Fring's on February 11, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

A New Legacy is directed by Girls Trip filmmaker Malcolm D Lee, while James is listed as a producer, alongside Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. Other NBA stars to appear in the film include Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, and Kyle Kuzma.

LeBron's filmmaking partner Maverick Carter previously stated that the forthcoming movie will not take on the form of a sequel.

"There's already been one that was good, we gotta make a film that's great," he told to The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s not clear if Michael Jordan will be involved, by Carter said the door is open for him. "Hopefully there will be a role for Michael if he wants it. But Michael Jordan is Michael F**kin' Jordan. It doesn't matter [if LeBron] calls him, he's gonna do whatever the hell he wants, which he has earned that right to do.

"LeBron and Michael are not sitting around talking about Space Jam."