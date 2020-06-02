Space Force season 2: Everything you need to know

Photo credit: Aaron Epstein/Netflix

From Digital Spy

Space Force spoilers follow

"Technically, it's a wait and see [regarding the show's future], Space Force co-creator Greg Daniels told Digital Spy exclusively.

"We have some writers already plotting out what we're going to do just so that we don't waste any time, but we haven't got a pickup quite yet."

But that won't stop us from having a good old think about where the show could go next.

Here's everything you need to know about season two.

Space Force season 2 release date: When will it air?

Season one landed at the end of May 2020, but with You Know What still hanging over both TV and movie productions, it's tricky to predict when the cameras will start rolling again.

Photo credit: Netflix

With numerous studios unwilling to return to work until it's safe to do so, we could be waiting quite a while for season two.

Space Force season 2 cast: who's in it?

If season two does get the green light, we'd expect the whole gang to return given that they were all alive and kicking when we last saw them, so that's: Mark Naird (Steve Carell), Maggie (Lisa Kudrow) Dr Mallory (John Malkovich), F**k Tony (Ben Schwartz), Erin (Diana Silvers), Angela (Tawny Newsome), Chan (Jimmy O Yang), Naird's assistant Brad (Don Lake), Bobby (Alex Sparrow), General Kick Grabaston (Noah Emmerich), Kelly (Jessica St Clair) – an engineer who goes on a date with Mark – and Duncan the guard (Spencer House), who has a crush on Erin.

Photo credit: Netflix

There's also Roy Wood Jr (Colonel Bert Mellows), Jane Lynch (Chief of Naval Operations), Dan Bakkedahl (Secretary of Defense) and Patrick Warburton (Commandant of the Marine Corps), who all float in and out.

Fred Willard, who played Mark's father Fred, sadly passed away this year, so that rules him out of future appearances.

Space Force season 2: What will happen?

General Mark Naird and his space crew were in quite a pickle at the end of season two.

After Angela and her team had rendered the Chinese moon base inoperable, they also discovered that the same had been done to them.

Plus, Naird had essentially been ousted from his job, with Grabaston taking over proceedings.

But the four-star general didn't stick around long enough to catch all of the action in the control room, instead scooting off to rescue his daughter, Erin, in the helicopter.

His wife Maggie also escaped from prison to do the same, along with her new girlfriend.

Photo credit: Netflix

Space Force season 2 trailer: When can I watch it?







Trailers usually land in the month leading up to the premiere, so once we know that, we'll have a better idea.

