Space Force: Fans want to cancel their Netflix subscriptions after show axed

The Netflix comedy Space Force, starring Steve Carell, has been cancelled after two seasons.

There was a lot of hype around the comedy ahead of its launch in 2020 as it saw Carell and the creator of the US version of The Office, Greg Daniels, reunite. It was inspired by former president Donald Trump’s order to establish the Space Force as the sixth military branch. Carell played the Force’s leader, General Mark Naird.

Carell – who co-created the show with Daniels and was also the executive producer – was being paid $1m (£795,000) per episode for the series, which also starred John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O Yang and Don Lake.

Space Force’s first, 10-episode season aired in May 2020. It was shortened to seven episodes for season two, and production also moved from Los Angeles to Vancouver in an effort to cut down costs.

Both series received mixed reviews. The Independent gave the first – which was viewed by 40 million households – three stars, with critic Ed Cumming writing: “The series struggles to get out from under the biggest joke of all, which is that it is based on a real US government department. It’s material for a sketch, rather than a whole series, and it would be funnier if it wasn’t true.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s TV critic Angie Han called season two “better than the first season, but still not very good”.

Critics may not have been impressed, but the show was beloved among many viewers, who have taken to social media to share their disappointment over Space Force being axed.

“i will never forgive netflix for cancelling space force. wtf,” wrote one disgruntled fan.

“starting the official un-cancel space force campaign please netflix let me have this one,” added another.

This news is a colossal disappointment. Space Force took more than one giant leap forward in season 2 and deserved at least another season. https://t.co/yuxOP5R0td — Brian Saa (@briansaa) April 30, 2022

yeah ok maybe space force was just an okay show! maybe it wasn’t really that funny! but those characters were my best friends netflix! how could you do this to me — shae 🌷🍰🤍🧸 (@INHALER1999) April 29, 2022

i’m sorry for everything bad i’ve ever said about space force i take it back just please give chan and angela and tony back PLEASE — aaron / harv (@sapphicbeetle) April 29, 2022

space force can’t be canceled this is a joke — vicky (@hourtohcur) April 30, 2022

netflix cancelled space force, I will now shrivel up into the earth. — mars saw sonic twice (@marygolds_) April 30, 2022

Many said the cancellation had made them tempted to cancel their Netflix subscription altogether.

“Netflix cancelled Space Force?? You’re begging me to unsubscribe, aren’t you?” wrote one person.

Huh maybe if @netflix didn't cancel shows after 1-2 seasons people would keep their subscription...just a thought @reedhastings. Maybe people don't enjoy getting invested in a show then rug pulled!https://t.co/oqOW19lMHj — Dominik Skorynko ✌️ (@DominikSkorynko) April 29, 2022

Space Force has been cancelled now you can cancel your Netflix account — Steven John Ryan Carell (@FauxSCarell) April 30, 2022

@netflix I keep trying to justify keeping my subscription but now you cancel Space Force! What type of imbeciles are making these calls??? Do better!!!! — Andrew Sandoval (@RockNRolla805) April 30, 2022

The cancellation of Space Force comes after the axing of other loved shows, including Glow, Tuca and Bertie, Dark, Sense 8, Lady Dynamite and BoJack Horseman.

Netflix has also made a name for itself by reviving adored series, such as Arrested Development, Gilmore Girls, Black Mirror, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, andYou.