Space Cafe India Launches With Dr KC Scholarship Awards to Top Indian Women Scholars

STRASBOURG, France, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholarship project announces the selection of four top women scholars to the 2020 Interactive Space Program (ISP) Space Studies Program (SSP) at the world renowned, International Space University (ISU), by providing postgraduate scholarships.



The Kalpana Chawla Project for Innovation, Entrepreneurism and Space Studies at the International Space University (also known as the Dr. KC Scholars) has been established to honor the Indian-American Astronaut Dr. Kalpana Chawla. The scholarship project is focused on developing strong technical and leadership qualities with talented Indian women. The scholars selected for this year’s ISP include:

Kritee Mahanti is a final year graduate student at KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden, aiming to build a strong foundation in spacecraft dynamics and wishing to pursue a career in Deep Space Navigation and Control. She is currently writing her Master thesis in “Operation and Planning of the Attitude Determination and Control System of the Beyond Atlas CubeSat.”

Vinita Shinkar received her M. Tech from Indian Institute of Remote Sensing - Dehradun, Uttarakhand Urban Planner with expertise in Geographic Information Systems, and Remote Sensing domain and allied software. She is adept at conducting research and technical analysis, long and short range planning, data analysis and report writing.

Priyanka Roy Chowdhury is currently a PhD student at Warsaw University of Technology, Poland. She is working on a project within the STAR experiment (Brookhaven National Laboratory, USA). Previously she was a summer trainee at Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre (VECC), Government of India, Department of Atomic Energy. Her present research area is Particle Physics (d-meson). She is an alumnus of National Institute of Technology, Durgapur, India.

Kavindi De Silva is finalizing her Master’s degree in Space Studies at the International Space University. She has a background in Astronomy & Physics, International Business and Education. Kavindi has been a Teaching Associate for the Southern Hemisphere Space Studies Program ‘19, the External Relations Assistant and Coordinator for the Space Studies Programs, respectively in ‘18 and ‘19, the Co-Organizer for TEDxISU ‘19 and is now an IT Operations Officer for the Interactive Space Program!



Since 2017, the Dr. KC Scholars has been funding young Indian women of talent to attend the ISU. There has been a total of 11 KC Scholars to date (the first scholar in 2017, two scholars in 2018, four scholars in 2019 and four scholars in 2020). ( https://www.kalpanachawlascholars.org/press ).

