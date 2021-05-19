The Space-based C4ISR Market is anticipated to grow from USD 2.64 billion in 2020 to USD 3.63 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period (2021 - 2026)

The growing military spending of many countries is fueling the development and procurement of advanced Space-based C4ISR systems. Defense spending continued its increasing trend in 2020 despite the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rising adoption of geospatial systems for better surveillance and faster response time has bolstered the growth prospects of the market. Technological advancements in microelectronics have been vital toward developing sophisticated space-based C4ISR systems with advanced features while diminishing associated R&D costs.



Countries are progressively adopting space-based systems for better situational awareness, secure and faster communication, and threat detection capabilities. On account of capability enhancement initiatives undertaken by the global military powerhouses, high demand for space-based C4ISR systems is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends

Advancements in Electronic Warfare Technologies



The nature of battles has changed drastically with the advent of technology. For various military requirements, including communication, the defense agencies around the world require space capability to meet the demand for more operationally responsive forces. Electronic warfare has gained tremendous significance over the past decade. Electronic warfare (EW) is traditionally divided into an electronic attack, electronic protection, and electronic warfare support. But in recent years, a fourth element has been added, i.e., the development of countermeasures against foreign technical reconnaissance systems.



Global defense forces deploy space-based C4ISR systems to monitor and analyze points of interest located in hostile territory. Countries, such as the United States, Russia, and China, have diverted their efforts toward the development of sophisticated and powerful C4ISR systems that can penetrate the defenses of hostile adversaries to obtain mission-critical information. Russia is aggressively advancing in this segment to conduct electronic warfare against foreign satellites. At the center of this effort is the development of a variety of mobile ground-based systems to interfere with the operations of both communications and radar reconnaissance satellites. Work is also in progress to perform electronic warfare from space using nuclear-powered satellites. Efforts are also being put to construct ground-based infrastructure to obtain signals intelligence on foreign satellites and apparently also to protect Russia’s own fleet of satellites against electronic attack from outside.



With space-based communication, reconnaissance, and navigation systems playing an ever-increasing role in ensuring the success of military operations, satellites have become a key target for EW systems. Major defense spending countries are consistently investing on EW modernization and field a variety of new EW systems to augment the capabilities of all service branches. Some EW systems are aimed at jamming and spoofing communications user terminals and GPS receivers within a local area while some other jammers are designed to interfere with the satellites themselves, affecting services for all users in the satellite reception area. India’s Defense Space Agency is looking for technology to deal with threats in and from space. The agency has been in talks with different companies to procure the said technology since 2020 and issued the RFI in January 2021. The agency is looking for a system that can be enhanced to play an offensive role in the future. Thus, the increasing adoption of electronic warfare is expected to drive the demand for sophisticated C4ISR systems and fuel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.



North America is Expected to Register the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period



The existence of a robust infrastructure framework for the rapid development and deployment of space-based C4ISR systems in North America has bolstered the growth of the market in the region. The United States has invested its vast technological prowess toward the indigenous development of several weapon systems to foster its military prowess over all dominions. The United States has deployed more space assets than any other country in the world, and it is heavily reliant on the deployed space framework to support and enhance its war-fighting capability. The US SOCOM envisions network-centric warfare as a vital domain for the expansion of joint operational programs by the defense forces. On this note, the United States is launching several satellites every year to extend its military communication capabilities. For instance, in December 2020, the US launched the NROL-44 satellite as part of the plans of the US National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). The NROL-44 is a geosynchronous signals intelligence (SIGINT) satellite weighing more than 5 tons and is outfitted with a huge parabolic antenna, which unfolds to a diameter of more than 100 meters in space. Also, in August 2019, the US Air Force launched its fifth Advanced Extremely High-Frequency spacecraft (AEHF-5) military communication satellite onboard an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral, in Florida, the United States. The AEHF-5 provides jam-proof communications, including real-time video streaming between the control and the deployed forces. In May 2019, the US launched the Harbinger satellite to demonstrate synthetic aperture radar imaging capability and high-bandwidth downlink capabilities in a small satellite. Several such launches are scheduled during the forecast period, therefore driving the North American segment of the market in focus.



Competitive Landscape

L3Harris Corporation, CACI International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Lockheed Martin Corporation are some of the prominent players in the market. However, several other manufacturers provide C4ISR solutions for the space platform. Favorable government policies and the existing global security scenario is fostering strategic collaboration between regional and global market players to merge their technological prowess and jointly develop sophisticated space-based C4ISR systems. The major players in the market are actively participating in forming JVs and partnerships with these domestic market leaders in Asia which is estimated to be the next biggest market during the forecast period with huge potential and demand for space-based C4ISR capabilities.



