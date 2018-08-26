Spa F2: Latifi takes first win of 2018, Norris second

Feature race winner Nyck De Vries got a fantastic start, launching past his rivals to move up to third from eighth on the grid.

The Dutch driver – calling this weekend his home grand prix – took five tours to dispatch Luca Ghiotto for second.

But after that, the Prema Racing driver could only watch as pole-sitter Latifi disappeared into the distance for DAMS's fourth win of the season.

De Vries began to fall back, and on the last lap, Lando Norris honed in and took second on the Kemmel Straight with the assistance of DRS.

Norris had been the prime early mover. He passed Artem Markelov at the start but immediately lost the spot at the bottom of the Kemmel Straight on lap one.

Norris had another go on lap four, with the two side-by-side for three corners, before Markelov eased back away at the exit of Malmedy.

But Norris’ move was complete next time around and he took Luca Ghiotto two laps later to set up a podium spot.

Alex Albon also passed de Vries right after Norris' move and began attacking the Carlin driver instantly.

But Norris defended brilliantly and held off Albon for second in a tense half-a-lap, as de Vries held on to fourth from Markelov on the finish line.

Having lost and then retaken seventh from Roy Nissany in the opening laps, George Russell was unable to move forward and finished behind Ghiotto in seventh.

It means Russell's championship lead over Norris is reduced to five points with six races remaining.

Sergio Sette Camara struggled on the medium tyres, after taking second in the previous day’s feature race.

He lost eighth late on to a charging Arjun Maini who took the final point, with Russell’s teammate Jack Aitken rounding out the top 10 behind Sette Camara.

