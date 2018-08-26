Spa F2: Latifi takes first win of 2018, Norris second

Jack Benyon
motorsport.com

Feature race winner Nyck De Vries got a fantastic start, launching past his rivals to move up to third from eighth on the grid.

The Dutch driver – calling this weekend his home grand prix – took five tours to dispatch Luca Ghiotto for second.

But after that, the Prema Racing driver could only watch as pole-sitter Latifi disappeared into the distance for DAMS's fourth win of the season.

De Vries began to fall back, and on the last lap, Lando Norris honed in and took second on the Kemmel Straight with the assistance of DRS.

Norris had been the prime early mover. He passed Artem Markelov at the start but immediately lost the spot at the bottom of the Kemmel Straight on lap one.

Norris had another go on lap four, with the two side-by-side for three corners, before Markelov eased back away at the exit of Malmedy.

But Norris’ move was complete next time around and he took Luca Ghiotto two laps later to set up a podium spot.

Alex Albon also passed de Vries right after Norris' move and began attacking the Carlin driver instantly.

But Norris defended brilliantly and held off Albon for second in a tense half-a-lap, as de Vries held on to fourth from Markelov on the finish line.

Having lost and then retaken seventh from Roy Nissany in the opening laps, George Russell was unable to move forward and finished behind Ghiotto in seventh.

It means Russell's championship lead over Norris is reduced to five points with six races remaining.

Sergio Sette Camara struggled on the medium tyres, after taking second in the previous day’s feature race.

He lost eighth late on to a charging Arjun Maini who took the final point, with Russell’s teammate Jack Aitken rounding out the top 10 behind Sette Camara.

Race results

1

 Nicholas Latifi 

 DAMS

18

37'13.659

 

2

 Lando Norris 

 Carlin

18

37'24.061

10.402

3

 Alexander Albon 

 DAMS

18

37'24.425

10.766

4

 Nyck de Vries 

 Prema Powerteam

18

37'26.869

13.210

5

 Artem Markelov 

 RUSSIAN TIME

18

37'27.107

13.448

6

 Luca Ghiotto 

 Campos Racing

18

37'35.838

22.179

7

 George Russell 

 ART Grand Prix

18

37'37.016

23.357

8

 Arjun Maini 

 Trident

18

37'45.523

31.864

9

Sérgio Sette 

 Carlin

18

37'47.237

33.578

10

 Jack Aitken 

 ART Grand Prix

18

37'48.226

34.567

11

Tadasuke Makino 

 RUSSIAN TIME

18

37'53.691

40.032

12

 Ralph Boschung 

 MP Motorsport

18

37'53.759

40.100

13

 Louis Deletraz 

Charouz Racing System

18

37'56.558

42.899

14

 Roy Nissany 

 Campos Racing

18

37'58.290

44.631

15

 Alessio Lorandi 

 Trident

18

38'06.227

52.568

16

Maximilian Günther 

 Arden International

18

38'08.964

55.305

17

 Nirei Fukuzumi 

 Arden International

18

38'12.666

59.007

18

 Dorian Boccolacci 

 MP Motorsport

18

38'13.774

1'00.115

19

 Antonio Fuoco 

Charouz Racing System

18

38'20.595

1'06.936

 

 Sean Gelael 

 Prema Powerteam

2

4'18.070

16 Laps

