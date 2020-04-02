Some SP (SGX:AWE) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 64% Share Price Drop

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. To wit, the SP Corporation Limited (SGX:AWE) share price managed to fall 64% over five long years. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 45% in the last year. Furthermore, it's down 30% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 26% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate half decade during which the share price slipped, SP actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 3.3% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

By glancing at these numbers, we'd posit that the the market had expectations of much higher growth, five years ago. Looking to other metrics might better explain the share price change.

The revenue fall of 1.0% per year for five years is neither good nor terrible. But if the market expected durable top line growth, then that could explain the share price weakness.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SGX:AWE Income Statement April 2nd 2020

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that SP shareholders are down 45% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 24%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 19% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with SP (at least 2 which are concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

