Sp Mortgage Bank Plc: Savings Banks Group’s Release of Financial Statements for 2021
Sp Mortgage Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
16th February 2022 at 8 am (CET +1)
Savings Banks Group's Release of Financial Statements for 2021 has been published.
Document containing the Financial Statements Release is attached to this release. The Financial Statements Release can be also found at www.saastopankki.fi.
SAVINGS BANKS GROUP
Additional information:
Tomi Närhinen, CEO
Savings Banks' Union Coop
tomi.narhinen@saastopankki.fi
+358 40 724 3896
Attachment