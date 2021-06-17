SP Inducting Expelled Leaders from Other Parties to Remain in News: BSP Chief Mayawati

As the 2022 state assembly elections inch closer, the political situation is intensifying on the ground in Uttar Pradesh. In order to fulfill their political ambitions, many leaders have also started hopping from one party to another. The recent meeting of expelled MLAs from BSP for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha Elections has worked as a trigger between the SP and BSP. Now there are speculations that the rebel BSP MLAs may soon switch over to Samajwadi Party before the 2022 state assembly elections.

In view of this, BSP supremo Mayawati has once again targeted the Samajwadi Party and its chief Akhilesh Yadav and has claimed that the condition of the SP has become very bad and that the party has been inducting rebel MLAs from other parties just to remain in news.

In a fresh tweet on Thursday morning, BSP supremo Mayawati has said, “The condition of SP has become so bad that nowadays to remain in the media, even former MLAs and small workers, etc. who have been expelled from other party and become ineffective in their area, are getting inducted by SP again and again. It seems that the SP chief is no longer having faith in his local leaders, whereas by investigating such people along with other parties, especially such people of SP, only the right people are included in BSP by the local leaders, which is a well-known fact.”

Earlier on Wednesday, a day after a few suspended Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs met Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, the BSP chief Mayawati had launched a scathing attack on its former ally party. In a string of tweets on Wednesday morning, Mayawati alleged that the SP is in fact an “anti-Dalit” party.

On Tuesday, around nine suspended BSP MLAs met former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow. Sources had said that they could switch over to the SP months ahead of UP assembly elections. BSP had 18 legislators in the Assembly, of which nine were suspended last year. A few had joined the SP but not all were joining the Yadav camp, sources added.

