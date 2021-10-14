SP Could Win 400 Seats, 'Fake Baba' and BJP Will Be Removed: Akhilesh Yadav

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday, 14 October, claimed that the Samajwadi Party (SP) could win 400 Legislative Assembly seats in the upcoming 2022 state polls. There are a total of 403 seats in the UP Legislative Assembly.

He attributed this to the public's disappointment with the ruling government and his party's aim to remove the BJP government from the state.

""Seeing the disappointment against the BJP government, (it seems) that people of Uttar Pradesh can make our party win 400 seats in upcoming 2022 polls. Our party's aim is to remove BJP government."" - Akhilesh Yadav while speaking to the press at Kanpur Dehat, reported by the ANI

While speaking to reporters in Kanpur Dehat district, Yadav said "Fake Baba will be removed soon," while referring to current CM Yogi Adityanath, the Hindustan Times reported.

The UP politician alleged that the ruling BJP "has cheated" the people of UP. He accused them of being "anti-farmer" in connection with the Lakhimpur incident and underlined the fact that the BJP government did not allow him to visit the family of the victims.

Yadav blamed the BJP government for the rising prices of pesticides, increase in inflation and unemployment, rising crime and the collapse of law and order in the state.

With the recently scheduled airport in Kushinagar, he claimed that it was the efforts of the Samajwadi Party that built the airport and now the Narendra Modi-led BJP is claiming credit for it.

Speaking of his party's performance in the polls, the former CM announced that SP will not ally with any national party, whereas it might fight the election in alliance with smaller parties.

Yadav is currently on a 'Vijay Rath Yatra' in the state ahead of the polls in 2022.

The elections are scheduled for early next year. In the last election in 2017, BJP won by a landslide with 312 seats in the city while Yadav's party bagged 47 seats.

(With inputs from ANI and Hindustan Times.)

